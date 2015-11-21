Preview: Idaho at Auburn

Auburn wasn’t looking at its matchup with Idaho on Saturday as a must-win for its bowl hopes going into the season, but with Alabama next on the docket, beating the visiting Vandals is critical for the Tigers. Coach Gus Malzahn’s squad goes into the non-conference matchup sitting at .500, with beating the Crimson Tide looking more and more difficult each week.

Part of the problem for Auburn has been injuries, which has Malzahn playing musical chairs under center as well as at other positions. The team has struggled lately, dropping three of four, including last week’s seven-point home loss to Georgia, but the Vandals could provide a chance to get back some momentum. Getting the rushing duo of Jovon Robinson and Peyton Barber, who combined for 165 yards against Georgia, going could provide a key until the passing game - which managed only 62 yards against the Bulldogs - gets things going. Idaho has dropped three straight, allowing an average of 51.3 points over that span.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: Auburn -33.5

ABOUT IDAHO (3-7): The Vandals have been giving up a lot of points, but they’ve also been putting points on the board, scoring 27 or more six times this year - only twice in victories, though. Part of the credit for that goes to sophomore quarterback Matt Linehan, whose play has coach Paul Petrino excited about the future. Linehan is the Sun Belt Conference leader and 33rd nationally in completion percentage at 63.8 while ranking 21st in passing yards per game (274.6).

ABOUT AUBURN (5-5): With his team fighting to become bowl eligible, Malzahn is sitting Sean White as he recovers from a sore knee and going with Jeremy Johnson as his starting quarterback. Johnson started last week but White played in the second half and was noticeably slowed by his injuries. “We thought he was a little healthier than he was, but we’ve got to get him healthy before he gets back on the field,” Malzahn told reporters. “Hopefully, he’ll be healthier this week, and we’ll do a good job in practice trying to manage that.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Idaho RB Elijhaa Penny became the first player to rush for more than 1,000 yards in a season for the Vandals since 2007 when he passed the plateau last Saturday.

2. Auburn C Austin Golson likely won’t play against Idaho after injuring his knee against Georgia.

3. The Tigers had three turnovers against Georgia after having only two in the previous six games combined.

PREDICTION: Auburn 54, Idaho 20