Auburn 56, Idaho 34
Junior quarterback Jeremy Johnson threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more scores, leading Auburn to a 56-34 victory over Idaho on Saturday in a nonconference game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala.
Johnson completed 13-of-19 passes for 163 yards for Auburn (6-5).
Junior running back Javon Robinson rushed for 99 yards on 15 carries for the Tigers and sophomore running back Roc Thomas had 78 yards on four carries, including a 56-yard touchdown run.
Sophomore quarterback Matt Linehan completed 15-of-29 passes for 192 yards with one interception for Idaho (3-8), which has lost four in a row.
Linehan was replaced by freshman Jake Luton, who completed 14-of-18 passes for 164 yards. Junior wide receiver Callen Hightower had eight catches for 161 yards.
The Tigers put up 21 unanswered points in a span of 2:42 to take a 35-10 lead with 7:06 to play in the opening half.
Johnson scored on a one-yard run and then fired a 15-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Ricardo Louis, who had four catches for 90 yards.
Auburn scored again less than a minute later when junior defensive back Johnathan Ford returned an interception 48 yards for a touchdown.
The Tigers led 35-17 at the half, extended their lead on a five-yard touchdown reception by junior wide receiver Tony Stevens early in the third quarter and went up 49-17 on Johnson’s second touchdown run.
Luton came on to lead two fourth-quarter touchdown drives, but by then the game was out of reach.