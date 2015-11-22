Auburn 56, Idaho 34

Junior quarterback Jeremy Johnson threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more scores, leading Auburn to a 56-34 victory over Idaho on Saturday in a nonconference game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala.

Johnson completed 13-of-19 passes for 163 yards for Auburn (6-5).

Related Coverage Preview: Idaho at Auburn

Junior running back Javon Robinson rushed for 99 yards on 15 carries for the Tigers and sophomore running back Roc Thomas had 78 yards on four carries, including a 56-yard touchdown run.

Sophomore quarterback Matt Linehan completed 15-of-29 passes for 192 yards with one interception for Idaho (3-8), which has lost four in a row.

Linehan was replaced by freshman Jake Luton, who completed 14-of-18 passes for 164 yards. Junior wide receiver Callen Hightower had eight catches for 161 yards.

The Tigers put up 21 unanswered points in a span of 2:42 to take a 35-10 lead with 7:06 to play in the opening half.

Johnson scored on a one-yard run and then fired a 15-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Ricardo Louis, who had four catches for 90 yards.

Auburn scored again less than a minute later when junior defensive back Johnathan Ford returned an interception 48 yards for a touchdown.

The Tigers led 35-17 at the half, extended their lead on a five-yard touchdown reception by junior wide receiver Tony Stevens early in the third quarter and went up 49-17 on Johnson’s second touchdown run.

Luton came on to lead two fourth-quarter touchdown drives, but by then the game was out of reach.