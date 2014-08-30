Preview: Idaho at Florida

The Florida Gators are healthy — something they weren’t able to say often during last year’s tumultuous campaign. The Gators will be back at full strength Saturday as they kick off what they hope will be a bounce-back season against visiting Idaho. The Gators have won 24 straight openers, the second-longest streak in the nation behind Nebraska (28), and have not lost a season opener at home since 1989. New offensive coordinator Kurt Roper takes over a unit that was wracked by injuries and never used the same starting lineup twice; coach Will Muschamp feels confident the Gators will be more prolific than last year’s 18.8 points per game. “We’re more talented, that’s No. 1,” Muschamp told reporters. “We are more talented at running back than we’ve been. We’re more talented at receiver, we’re more talented at tight end, we’re better up front and we’re better at the quarterback position.” That quarterback is junior Jeff Driskel, who returns after losing most of last season to a broken leg suffered in the third game of the year.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU. LINE: Florida -36

ABOUT IDAHO (2013: 1-11): The Vandals return to the Sun Belt Conference after playing as an independent last season, and coach Paul Petrino’s team is picked to finish ninth in its new league. Like Florida, Idaho lost its starting quarterback to a season-ending injury a year ago, but sophomore Chad Chalich is back under center after passing for 1,224 yards and five touchdowns in seven games. The Vandals have a special teams weapon in punter Austin Rehkow, who led the nation with a school-record average of 47.8 yards per kick a year ago and also handles the placekicking duties.

ABOUT FLORIDA (2013: 4-8): Driskel was completing nearly 70 percent of his passes before suffering a broken leg against Tennessee, and his return is a boon for the Gators — he’s 12-3 as a starter. The defense was among the best in the nation a year ago and returns seven players with at least eight career starts, including star defensive back Vernon Hargreaves III. The Gators also boast a dynamic player on special teams in Andre Debose, whose four kick return touchdowns are tied for the SEC career mark with Tennessee’s Willie Gault, Arkansas’ Felix Jones and Georgia’s Brandon Boykin.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Gators are plus-25 in turnovers in their 22 wins and minus-24 in their 16 losses under Muschamp.

2. Florida WR Quinton Dunbar has caught a pass in a school-record 28 consecutive games.

3. The Vandals have not won more than two games in a season since 2010.

PREDICTION: Florida 37, Idaho 3