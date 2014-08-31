FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2014 / 4:06 AM / 3 years ago

Idaho at Florida, ppd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Idaho at Florida, ppd.: After more than 3 1/2 hours of lightning delays and heavy rain Saturday night, the Gators’ Saturday season-opener against the visiting Vandals was scrapped.

After the start of the game was delayed nearly three hours because of thunderstorms, the teams finally took the field for the opening kickoff just before 10 p.m. ET. Florida’s Valdez Showers returned the kick 64 yards to the Idaho 14, but the Gators didn’t get in an offensive play before another bolt of lightning forced officials to halt play.

Less than an hour later, the game was called citing weather and unplayable field conditions. The teams share a common bye week (Oct. 25) but have not yet determined whether the game will be rescheduled.

