Preview: Idaho at Florida State

Jameis Winston is under a cloud of suspicion per an alleged sexual assault but doesn’t figure to have to deal with much on-field strife when No. 2 Florida State hosts Idaho on Saturday. The Seminoles star quarterback and Heisman Trophy candidate is at the center of an investigation from an incident last December that just recently became public but has excelled on the field with 2,938 passing yards and 28 touchdowns. Idaho has lost five consecutive games and its lone victory was over Temple.

Florida State’s national-championship aspirations hang on the powerful right arm of Winston and the Seminoles rank second nationally in scoring (52.7) and eighth in total offense (521.2). Florida State has topped 50 points six times, including back-to-back 59-3 victories over Wake Forest and Syracuse the past two Saturdays. Idaho has allowed 59 or more points three times, including last Saturday’s 59-38 loss to FCS Old Dominion.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU. LINE: Florida State -56.5

ABOUT IDAHO (1-9): Receiver Dezmon Epps has been the bright spot of another dreary season for the Vandals. The junior has 66 receptions for 811 yards and is coming off a big performance against Old Dominion in which he accumulated a career-high 175 yards on nine receptions. Idaho is often outmatched defensively – allowing 45.7 points and 531.5 yards per game – but the unit has received solid play from defensive tackle QuayShawne Buckley, who leads the squad with 12 tackles for loss.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (10-0): The Seminoles are led by Winston but the defense has also been excellent, ranking third nationally in scoring defense (11.1) and fourth in total defense (271.4). Outside linebacker Telvin Smith has a team-leading 68 tackles and has recorded 7.5 stops for losses and cornerback Lamarcus Joyner has 51 tackles, five sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception. Three players have combined for 23 of Florida State’s 29 touchdown receptions – Rashad Greene with nine and Kevin Benjamin and Nick O’Leary with seven apiece.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Florida State’s average margin of victory is 42.6 points and the Seminoles have won four games by 55 or more points.

2. The Vandals have allowed an average of 52.8 points during their five-game skid.

3. Seminoles RB Devonta Freeman is 87 yards away of becoming the 14th player in school history with 2,000 rushing yards.

PREDICTION: Florida State 66, Idaho 6