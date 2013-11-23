No. 2 Florida State 80, Idaho 14: Jameis Winston passed for four touchdowns and Karlos Williams rushed for two scores as the Seminoles annihilated the visiting Vandals.

Winston, who is being investigated in association with a sexual assault, was 14-of-25 for 225 yards before exiting in the third quarter. Devonta Freeman rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown and Williams added 114 yards on the ground as Florida State (11-0) had a 645-345 edge in total offense while topping 50 points for the seventh time this season.

Idaho (1-10) assured it wouldn’t be blanked when Taylor Davis connected on a 15-yard strike to Richard Montgomery late in the second quarter. Davis threw three of the club’s four interceptions as the Vandals lost for the sixth consecutive time.

Florida State scored first-quarter touchdowns on Freeman’s 60-yard run, Winston’s 32-yard pass to Kelvin Benjamin and Telvin Smith’s 79-yard interception return. Winston threw two scoring passes to Kenny Shaw in the second quarter, the latter one with four seconds left in the half to give the Seminoles a 42-7 lead.

Winston and Benjamin teamed on a 21-yard scoring pass just 1:49 into the third quarter as the assault continued. Williams added scoring runs of 4 and 25 yards and E.J. Levenberry provided the capper with a 78-yard interception return for a score with 4:19 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The two defensive touchdowns raised Florida State’s defensive score total to eight, breaking the single-season record of seven set in 1988. … The Vandals have allowed 344 points over their last six games with four opponents scoring at least 59. … Shaw had 107 yards for his second career 100-yard receiving outing.