(Updated: CORRECTS to Sun Belt Conference in Para 1 RECASTS Para 2)

Georgia Southern 47, Idaho 24: Matt Breida rushed for 155 yards and Kevin Ellison threw a touchdown pass and ran for two others as the Eagles downed the visiting Vandals in the Sun Belt Conference game.

Alfred Ramsby added 98 rushing yards and a touchdown for Georgia Southern, which is the first team to start 4-0 in the Sun Belt in its inaugural year. Favian Upshaw threw a touchdown pass during a short relief appearance for Ellison, who threw for 96 yards and ran for 32 for the Eagles (5-2, 4-0).

Elijhaa Penny rushed for 75 yards and three TDs to lead Idaho (0-6, 0-4). Matt Linehan completed 19-of-31 passes for 230 yards and an interception, hitting Joshua McCain six times for 97 yards.

Ellison ran 6 yards for a touchdown and then hit BJ Johnson with a 22-yard scoring strike to give Georgia Southern a 13-3 lead after the opening period. The Eagles looked to be running away with an early victory when they tacked on two more touchdowns in the third quarter to move ahead 33-10, but Penny scored two touchdowns in the final minutes of the third quarter to pull the Vandals within nine points.

Idaho got the ball back with 12:57 remaining but Linehan was intercepted by Matt Dobson on the first play of the drive and he returned the ball 26 yards for a touchdown and a 40-24 lead. The Eagles left no doubt of the victory when Ean Days scored on a 4-yard run with 12 seconds left in the game.