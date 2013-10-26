Preview: Idaho at Mississippi

Fresh off a rousing conference win, Mississippi steps out of SEC play Saturday when it hosts Idaho in a homecoming affair. The Rebels snapped a three-game slide with a 27-24 win over then-No. 8 Louisiana State on Saturday, getting a 41-yard field goal with two seconds left to pull off the upset. That was the second of a school-record six straight home games for Ole Miss.

The Rebels’ 1-3 stretch has come against four teams currently ranked among the top 14 in the country, making their first matchup with Idaho a departure from the norm. The Vandals, an independent team this season before joining the Sun Belt Conference in 2014, have given up at least 40 points in each of their six losses, including a 48-24 setback Oct. 12 at Arkansas State. Idaho has been outscored 172-40 in four road games.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3. LINE: Mississippi -41.

ABOUT IDAHO (1-6): In the loss two weeks ago at Arkansas State, running back James Baker had a breakout performance. The senior, who had yet to average as many as four yards a carry in his first five games, ran 23 times for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Baker usually does not get that many touches for a team that is often playing catchup, giving up the second-most yards per game in the country at 540.9.

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI (4-3): Quarterback Bo Wallace was 30-for-39 with 346 yards against the Tigers and keyed an attack that went 11-for-18 on third downs, picking up several on his own, including a big one on the game-winning drive with a 6-yard scramble. “Bo used his legs better this game than ever before,” head coach Hugh Freeze said Monday at his weekly news conference. Wallace has also thrown for at least 300 yards in three straight games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Rebels TE Evan Engram is out for the year after suffering an ankle injury against LSU.

2. Idaho P Austin Rehkow (47.0) and Ole Miss P Tyler Campbell (45.6) rank third and fifth in the country, respectively, in punting.

3. The Rebels are 68-15-2 in homecoming games and have won 14 of their last 16.

PREDICTION: Mississippi 56, Idaho 10