Mississippi 59, Idaho 14: Bo Wallace tossed a pair of touchdowns to Ja-Mes Logan and the host Rebels rolled to a non-conference win.

Wallace was 15-for-22 for 186 yards, 122 of which went to Logan. Jaylen Walton ran for a pair of early scores and I‘Tavius Mathers had 138 yards rushing and a touchdown for Ole Miss (5-3), which returns to SEC action against Arkansas in two weeks.

Taylor Davis completed just 12-of-30 passes for 166 yards and a touchdown for the Vandals (1-7), who were outgained 572-253. Dezmon Epps had 89 receiving yards, including a 62-yard score.

Idaho got within 17-7 and had a 27-yard field goal attempt but Austin Rehkow missed it and Walton finished the ensuing drive with a 1-yard score to make it 24-7 with 2:54 left in the first half. Wallace found Logan streaking down the right side for a 65-yard touchdown early in the third and Dehendret Collins returned an Idaho fumble 12 yards for another score just 33 seconds later as Ole Miss took a commanding 38-7 lead.

Mathers had a 64-yard touchdown run up the middle to help the Rebels take a 45-14 lead into the fourth quarter. Barry Brunetti took over for Wallace and went 7-for-7 with a pair of scoring strikes down the stretch to help turn it into a blowout.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Idaho has given up at least 40 points in each of its seven losses. ... The Rebels produced their most points since Nov. 15, 2008, when they also had 59 points against Louisiana-Monroe. ... Ole Miss is 2-1 thus far in a stretch of six straight home games.