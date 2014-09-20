Preview: Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati

Miami (Ohio) and Cincinnati have been squaring off since 1888 in a rivalry that revolves around what they call “The Victory Bell,” but lately that bell – and all the victories – have belonged to the Bearcats. Though Cincinnati has been in two conferences and employed three different coaches in the last six years, one thing has remained the same. The Bearcats - who host the RedHawks on Saturday - own this rivalry, having posted the longest winning streak in the feud’s 126 years with eight straight triumphs.

The RedHawks have another skid to worry about as well - an 18-game overall losing streak that is the longest in the FBS, and something first-year coach Chuck Martin inherited. The former Notre Dame offensive coordinator has injected new life into the program, but the offense continues to struggle as it is averaging just 15.6 points per game. But perhaps Cincinnati, with a defense that allowed 563 yards in a 58-34 win over Toledo in its season opener, will allow them a chance to work out some kinks.

TV: 7:00 p.m. ET, CBSSN. LINE: Cincinnati -28

ABOUT MIAMI (OHIO) (0-3): Quarterback Andrew Hendrix slowly has grasped Martin’s offense and has posted modest numbers, but his running game has provided little support. He has completed 61-of-127 passes for 842 yards and five touchdowns but has been intercepted five times and sacked on 10 occasions. No RedHawk has reached 100 yards on the ground yet (Spencer McInnis has 17 carries for 66 yards), and Miami has just 219 as a team with an average of 2.2 per carry.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (1-0): Coach Tommy Tuberville doesn’t have a ton of game film to break down so far, but the Bearcats did look sharp offensively versus the Rockets. Quarterback Gunner Kiel, a transfer from Notre Dame who was coached by Martin, is off to a great start and has an opportunity to pad his statistics before conference play begins. In his debut, he completed 25-of-37 passes for 418 yards and six touchdowns, and Tuberville always has the luxury of leaning on backup Munchie Legaux, who has recovered from torn ligaments and cartilage in his left knee.

EXTRA POINTS

1. There are eight years since the rivalry began in which the teams did not meet, and despite the Bearcats’ recent domination, Miami still leads the series 59-52-7.

2. Cincinnati is one of four Ohio programs Miami will play this season, while the Bearcats have three on the schedule - including Ohio State on Sept. 27.

3. The Bearcats, in their second year under Tuberville, have won seven of their last nine games and are 10-4 since the former Auburn coach took over.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 62, Miami (Ohio) 35