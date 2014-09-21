FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ohio 36, Idaho 24
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 21, 2014 / 2:47 AM / 3 years ago

Ohio 36, Idaho 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Ohio 36, Idaho 24: A.J. Ouellette ran for 130 yards and two scores as the host Bobcats held off the Vandals.

Backup JD Sprague went 8-of-13 for 167 yards and rushed for a touchdown in relief of injured Bobcat starter Derrius Vick, who went 4-of-6 for 68 yards and a score and ran for 86 yards before getting hurt. Chase Cochran had two catches for 83 yards and Sebastian Smith caught three passes for 65 yards and a TD for Ohio (2-2).

Matt Linehan went 33-of-55 for 353 yards and two long touchdowns to Joshua McCain for Idaho (0-3) but was intercepted three times by Ohio’s Quentin Poling. McCain had five catches for 149 yards and Justin Podrabsky added eight grabs for 74 yards.

Vick helped the Bobcats to a 17-0 lead, hitting Smith with a 12-yard touchdown in the first quarter and setting up Ouellette’s short TD plunge with 54-yard run, before leaving the game with a knee injury. The Vandals got within 17-7 with Elijhaa Penny’s 1-yard run with 5:22 left in the half and missed a chance for more points when the Bobcats stopped Penny for no gain on fourth-and-goal from the 1 with seven seconds left.

McCain’s one-handed 34-yard touchdown catch and a field goal cut Ohio’s lead to 20-17 late in the third quarter and his 52-yard score in the fourth quarter answered Sprague’s 1-yard TD run to get the Vandals within 29-24 with 6:34 left. Ouellette’s 3-yard TD run with 2:09 left and Poling’s third interception less than a minute later sealed the victory.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.