Ohio 36, Idaho 24: A.J. Ouellette ran for 130 yards and two scores as the host Bobcats held off the Vandals.

Backup JD Sprague went 8-of-13 for 167 yards and rushed for a touchdown in relief of injured Bobcat starter Derrius Vick, who went 4-of-6 for 68 yards and a score and ran for 86 yards before getting hurt. Chase Cochran had two catches for 83 yards and Sebastian Smith caught three passes for 65 yards and a TD for Ohio (2-2).

Matt Linehan went 33-of-55 for 353 yards and two long touchdowns to Joshua McCain for Idaho (0-3) but was intercepted three times by Ohio’s Quentin Poling. McCain had five catches for 149 yards and Justin Podrabsky added eight grabs for 74 yards.

Vick helped the Bobcats to a 17-0 lead, hitting Smith with a 12-yard touchdown in the first quarter and setting up Ouellette’s short TD plunge with 54-yard run, before leaving the game with a knee injury. The Vandals got within 17-7 with Elijhaa Penny’s 1-yard run with 5:22 left in the half and missed a chance for more points when the Bobcats stopped Penny for no gain on fourth-and-goal from the 1 with seven seconds left.

McCain’s one-handed 34-yard touchdown catch and a field goal cut Ohio’s lead to 20-17 late in the third quarter and his 52-yard score in the fourth quarter answered Sprague’s 1-yard TD run to get the Vandals within 29-24 with 6:34 left. Ouellette’s 3-yard TD run with 2:09 left and Poling’s third interception less than a minute later sealed the victory.