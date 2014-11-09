(Updated: ADDS “season-high” for Kaehler in graph 2 Light editing throughout)

San Diego State 35, Idaho 21: Ezell Ruffin, in his second game back since suffering a broken collarbone, caught two touchdown passes - including a 28-yarder late in the fourth quarter to seal the Aztecs’ victory over the visiting Vandals.

Quinn Kaehler was 14-of-22 for 249 yards for a season-high three touchdowns while sophomore Donnel Pumphrey rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries. Eric Judge had his first career 100-yard receiving game with four catches for 107 yards - including a 58-yard score - for the Mountain West Conference Aztecs (5-4), who are trying to reach a bowl game for the fifth straight season.

Chad Chalich was 11-of-22 for 145 yards and a touchdown and added 67 yards and a score on eight carries for Idaho (1-8). Elijhaa Penny had 90 yards and a score on 22 carries and Joshua McCain added 101 yards - including a 51-yard touchdown - on seven catches for the Vandals of the Sun Belt Conference.

Trailing 28-21, Idaho threatened to tie the game with 10:56 remaining, but Jerrel Brown fumbled on third-and-two from the San Diego State 7 and Josh Gavert recovered the loose ball. The Aztecs took advantage of the game’s only turnover when Kaehler hit Ruffin (four catches, 86 yards) for 28 yards and a 35-21 Aztec lead with 5:32 left.

The teams combined to score on the first four drives with Idaho exploiting the San Diego State defense with a run game that racked up 155 yards and touchdown runs of 2 yards by Penny and 13 by Chalich by halftime. The Aztecs countered with a 24-yard scoring pass from Kaehler to Ruffin and a 5-yard Pumphrey run as the teams went into halftime 14-14.