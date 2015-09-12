Preview: Idaho at USC

No. 10 USC opened the season with an easy victory and expects to have another peaceful evening when it hosts Idaho on Saturday. The Trojans rolled to a 55-6 win over Arkansas State in their 2015 debut and should approach that type of winning margin again versus the Vandals, who have lost 22 consecutive road games and are just 2-22 in two-plus seasons under coach Paul Petrino.

The status of USC two-way player Adoree’ Jackson is still being firmed up after he left the opening game with an abdominal strain. Jackson, a sophomore who plays cornerback and receiver, was injured while returning a punt and was in for just 12 plays (six defense, four special teams, two offense). Trojans senior running back Tre Madden had a big opener after missing all of last season with a toe injury by rushing for 106 yards on 12 carries, including a 65-yard touchdown scamper. Idaho suffered a 45-28 loss to Ohio University in its opener and senior receiver Dezmon Epps was the bright spot with 160 yards on a career-best 15 receptions.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: USC -43.

ABOUT IDAHO (0-1): Sophomore quarterback Matt Linehan passed for 297 yards and a touchdown against Ohio but continued a trend with two interceptions after being picked off 18 times in 2014. Epps, who had 980 receiving yards in 2013, missed all of last season after being dismissed from the program for various incidents (including separate arrests for theft and DUI) but was reinstated in the spring. The Vandals top defensive player is senior outside linebacker Marc Millan, the team leader in tackles each of the previous two seasons, but Petrino raved about the play of senior defensive end Quinton Bradley (two sacks, one forced fumble) in the opener.

ABOUT USC (1-0): Senior quarterback Cody Kessler passed for 236 yards and four touchdowns in the opener as he builds on last season’s stellar campaign of 3,826 yards and 39 touchdowns against just five interceptions. Sophomore wideout Juju Smith-Schuster caught four passes for 89 yards, including a 61-yard scoring play, but the offensive line had some protection issues and allowed five sacks. Junior outside linebacker Su‘a Cravens recorded his eighth career interception in the opener, while sophomore safety Chris Hawkins stood out with an interception and a fumble recovery.

EXTRA POINTS

1. USC has won all eight meetings, the most recent being a 38-10 victory in 2007.

2. Trojans junior RB Justin Davis (rib) will make his season debut.

3. Vandals junior OLB Leonard Hazewood (groin) will miss his second straight game.

PREDICTION: USC 66, Idaho 10