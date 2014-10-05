Texas State 35, Idaho 30:Terrence Franks rushed 15 times for 284 yards and three touchdowns tolead the host Bobcats to a Sun Belt Conference victory over theVandals.

Franks’ effort led a 390-yardrushing performance by Texas State (2-2, 1-0), which also got 58 yards onthe ground by Tyler Jones, who completed 11-of-20 for 76 yards and atouchdown. Brandon Smith had two catches for 43 yards while BradleyMiller had three receptions for seven yards and a score.

Matt Linehan was 33-of-52 for 347yards and two interceptions for Idaho (0-5, 0-3), which lost despiteforcing four turnovers. Kristoffer Olugbode had 13 rushes for 80yards while Elijhaa Penny had 41 yards and two scores on the ground.

Idaho took an early lead onAustin Rehkow’s 29-yard field goal, but Franks had a 70-yardtouchdown near the end of the first quarter, followed by a 95-yardscamper for a score early in the second to put Texas State ahead14-3. The lead was up to 21-3 at halftime on Jones’ 1-yard touchdownpass to Miller in the final minute of the half.

The Vandals got a pair oftouchdown runs — by Richard Montgomery and Penny — in the thirdquarter to cut the lead to five, but Franks had his second 70-yardtouchdown run on the first play of the fourth to increase theadvantage back to 12. Aaron Duckworth and Penny each had rushingtouchdowns in the fourth, but Jones’ 27-yard scoring scamper midwaythrough the quarter proved to be the winning tally.