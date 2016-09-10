Preview: Idaho at Washington

No. 11 Washington is soaring up the rankings and junior speedster John Ross is once again zipping down the football field. Ross made a grand return from a major knee injury by catching two touchdown passes and returning a kickoff for a touchdown in the Huskies' season-opening victory over Rutgers and he will look to deliver more damage when Washington hosts Idaho on Saturday.

Ross tore an ACL during the spring of 2015 and missed all of last season but reminded everybody of his presence by catching scoring passes of 38 and 50 yards and setting the school record with his fourth career kickoff return touchdown. "It can't just be the John Ross show," coach Chris Petersen told reporters. "People will figure out how to slow that down fast. But I think it's really nice to come out of the gate and make some plays there so people have to pay attention to that closely." Ross said he has improved since undergoing surgery - "I feel bigger, I feel faster," he said, which can't be good news for a Vandals squad that gave up 59 points when it played a Pac-12 squad (USC) last season. Idaho opened this season with a 20-17 victory over FCS opponent Montana State.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: Washington -36.5

ABOUT IDAHO (1-0): Junior quarterback Matt Linehan, the son of Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan, was a shaky 8-of-22 passing for 128 yards and one interception in the opener after passing for 2,972 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. Junior Aaron Duckworth is the new feature back and rushed for two scores while posting a career-high 108 yards on 14 carries, as the Vandals totaled 225 on the ground versus Montana State. Sophomore linebacker Tony Lashley (nine tackles) and senior defensive end Tueni Lupeamanu (eight stops, three for losses) had strong opening performances and senior safety Russell Siavii recorded an interception.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (1-0): Sophomore quarterback Jake Browning got off to a good start by hitting 18-of-27 attempts for 287 yards and three touchdowns against Rutgers. Sophomore tailback Myles Gaskin had just 57 yards in the opener after rushing for 1,302 yards last season, eighth-most in school history, while versatile 5-foot-7 sophomore receiver Chico McClatcher caught a 43-yard scoring pass to compliment Ross' long scores. Junior linebacker Keishawn Bierria (12 tackles, one forced fumble) and junior linebacker Azeem Victor (11 tackles) had strong opening performances, but junior cornerback Budda Baker is considered the unit's top player.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Washington is 35-2-2 against Idaho with the defeats coming in 1900 and 1905.

2. Fourth-year Vandals coach Paul Petrino (7-29 record) is the younger brother of Louisville coach Bobby Petrino.

3. Huskies junior WR Dante Pettis - the son of former major-leaguer Gary Pettis and cousin of former NFL receiver Austin Pettis - recorded his fourth career punt-return touchdown against Rutgers to match the school record set by Beno Bryant (1989-93).

PREDICTION: Washington 58, Idaho 9