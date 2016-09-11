QB Browning leads No. 8 Washington past Idaho

Washington dominated Idaho on both sides of the ball on Saturday, winning 59-14 in a game in which the host No. 8 Huskies sent the Vandals to "death row" early, according to defensive tackle Vita Vea.

"We actually have a thing that we call 'Death Row,'" Vea said after the game, played in front of 60,678 at Husky Stadium. "We decided that when we step on the field we're going to be the judge, prosecutor and executioner on that field. We try to step up to that motto on that field."

Idaho (1-1) showed no life against the Washington's first-unit defense, not converting a third-down until six minutes remained in the third quarter. By halftime, when Washington (2-0) built a 35-0 lead, the Vandals had only 18 yards rushing and four first downs.

On the offensive end, Washington quarterback Jake Browning was unstoppable, throwing five touchdown passes. By the half, Browning, a sophomore, completed 20 of 25 pass attempts for 237 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

"He definitely got in a rhythm, and he's hard to stop when he plays like that," Washington coach Chris Petersen said about his quarterback, who at one point completed 13 straight passes.

Browning was pulled midway through the third quarter with the game no longer in question. He finished 23 of 28 for 294 yards. He did not throw an interception.

The Huskies' defense, led by safety Budda Baker (six tackles, 1 1/2 for lost yardage), limited the Vandals to only 104 yards rushing on 38 attempts. Vea finished with 1 1/2 sacks. The Huskies had four sacks and nine tackles for lost yardage. Idaho finished with only 104 yards on 38 carries.

Idaho coach Paul Petrino was asked about showing desperation in the first half, trying fourth-down conversions after the Huskies stifled the Vandals on third-down tries (the Vandals were 0-for-7 by halftime). The Vandals were 3 of 5 on fourth-down conversions in the game.

"I just thought in order for us to win it, we're going to have to keep the ball and stay on the field," Petrino said. "I thought they were so much better and we had to (try on fourth down)."

The game started ominously for Idaho with returner Callen Hightower fumbling away the opening kickoff, caused by a tackle by Baker. On the next play, Browning connected with receiver Dante Pettis on a 21-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring 16 seconds into the game.

Washington's 28 second-quarter points separated the Huskies from Idaho, which has lost 19 consecutive games in the series dating to 1938. The four scores, on consecutive possessions, occurred on drives of 2:20 or less and included three Browning touchdown passes.

"We started to run more of a quicker offense in the second quarter with no huddle and everything kind of clicked," Pettis said.

Browning completed scoring strikes of 7 yards to Pettis, 30 yards to receiver Chico McClatcher and 9 yards to receiver John Ross. Sophomore running back Myles Gaskin also rushed for a 7-yard touchdown.

The Huskies' first drive of the third quarter resulted in Browning's 8-yard touchdown pass to Ross, giving Washington a 42-0 lead.

Idaho finally got on the board with a 20-yard pass from quarterback Matt Linehan to receiver Trent Cowan with 4:44 left in the third quarter.

Washington has scored at least 40 points in five consecutive games, the longest streak in school history and longest currently in the nation. Dating to last season, the Huskies have averaged 49.6 points per game in their last five outings (Oregon State, Washington State, Southern Miss, Rutgers and Idaho).

NOTES: Idaho, of the Sun Belt Conference, received a reported payout of $825,000 for the game. The Vandals will move to the FCS level starting in 2018. ... Petersen, formerly of Boise State, is now 6-0 against Idaho, winning by a combined score of 319-103. ... The Huskies conclude their non-conference schedule Saturday at home against Portland State. Their Pac-12 opener is at Arizona Sept. 24. Idaho travels to Pullman, Wash., next week to play Washington State.