Utah 56, Idaho State 14: Freshman Kaelin Clay scored touchdowns on a 100-yard kickoff return and a 46-yard punt return as the host Utes improved to 37-0 all-time against Big Sky Conference teams.

Quarterback Travis Wilson passed for 265 yards and a touchdown and ran for another before departing at halftime for Utah (1-0), which finished with 588 yards in total offense. Senior wide receiver Dres Anderson caught four passes for a game-high 111 yards, all in the first half, and Devontae Booker added 139 yards in total offense, including 78 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 10 carries.

Robert Arias completed 21-of-40 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns and Xavier Finney rushed for 133 yards on 23 carries for Idaho State (0-1), which suffered its 45th consecutive road loss. The Bengals’ last road win came at Northern Colorado 41-13 on Oct. 7, 2006.

Utah never trailed in the contest, taking a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter on a 6-yard run by Bubba Poole. After Idaho State came back to tie it on a 3-yard pass from Arias to wide receiver Broc Malcom to cap a 75-yard, 10-play drive, the Utes scored touchdowns on four of their next five possessions, including touchdown runs of 2 yards by Wilson and 38 yards by Booker to take a 35-7 halftime lead.

Oklahoma transfer Kendal Thompson took over for Wilson at the start of the third quarter and led the Utes on a 12-play, 75-yard drive capped by a 4-yard touchdown run by Booker to extend Utah’s lead to 42-7. After Arias hit freshman wide receiver KW Williams with a 6-yard touchdown pass to make it 42-14, Clay returned the ensuing kickoff 100 yards, breaking a tackle at the 14-yard line and racing up the left sideline.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Utah, which finished No. 2 in the FBS in 2013 with 39 sacks (3.25 per game), had four sacks, including 2.5 by defensive end Nate Orchard. ... The Utes have won seven consecutive season openers dating to a 25-23 upset at No. 24 Michigan in 2008. ... Idaho State has lost 21 straight games to FBS schools since edging Utah State 27-24 in 2000.