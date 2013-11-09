Preview: Illinois at Indiana

Something’s got to give when Illinois visits Indiana on Saturday as each looks to snap significant losing streaks in the Big Ten clash. The Hoosiers lost their third straight last week against Minnesota in their homecoming game while the Fighting Illini have dropped four in a row after a 3-1 start , including a 24-17 overtime loss at Penn State last week. Both head coaches are feeling some heat for questionable decisions in their most recent losses.

After the Nittany Lions jumped ahead with a touchdown on their first possession of overtime last week, Illinois quarterback Nathan Scheelhaase was intercepted at the goal line on the first play of the ensuing drive. “We went for a win,” Illini head coach Tim Beckman told the Champaign/Urbana News-Gazette. “It was my decision and a decision we’re going to live by.” With 22nd-ranked Wisconsin and 4th-ranked Ohio State remaining on the schedule, Indiana’s bowl chances took a huge hit with the loss to the Golden Gophers, prompting head coach Kevin Wilson to defend his club, telling the Indianapolis Star, “Prognosticators would say everything is over but, in our world, there’s a lot of football left to play.”

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Indiana -10

ABOUT ILLINOIS (3-5, 0-4 Big Ten): The Illini rank 11th in the conference, averaging only 133.3 rushing yards, led by Josh Ferguson who has only eclipsed 75 yards once this season. Conversely, Illinois is near the top of the Big Ten in average passing yards (268.8) behind only Indiana (333.5) and Penn State (272.4). Scheelhaase ranks in the top three in the conference and top 40 nationally in completion percentage (64.9 percent), completions per game (20.1), total offense (259.5 yards) and passing yards (1,970).

ABOUT INDIANA (3-5, 1-3): The Hoosiers trail only Ohio State in the conference and are ninth in the nation, averaging 42 points per game. Sophomores Nate Sudfeld and Tre Roberson have both seen time at quarterback this season, with Sudfeld completing 60.2 percent of his attempts for 1,915 yards and a conference-high 16 passing touchdowns. Roberson’s 166.9 efficiency rating is behind only Ohio State’s Braxton Miller (175.9).

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Illini lead the all-time series against Indiana 45-23-2, though the teams have split the last 10 meetings.

2. The Hoosiers are the only team in the FBS with four players that have eclipsed both the 100 reception and 1,000-yard mark in their careers (Kofi Hughes, Shane Wynn, Ted Bolser and Cody Latimer).

3. Illinois and Indiana rank 10th and 12th in the conference, respectively, in points allowed.

PREDICTION: Indiana 34, Illinois 27