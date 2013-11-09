Indiana 52, Illinois 35: Cody Latimer set career highs with 11 catches for 189 yards and three touchdowns as the host Hoosiers snapped a three-game skid, outlasting the Fighting Illini in a Big Ten shootout.

Nate Sudfeld threw for 267 yards and three touchdowns for Indiana, which soared past its 42-point scoring average coming into the game. Tevin Coleman had a career day, rushing 15 times for 215 yards and two touchdowns, including a 75-yard scamper that set a career high, for the Hoosiers (4-5, 2-3 Big Ten), who extended a program record with their 10th straight game with 28 points or more.

Nathan Scheelhaase threw for a career-best 450 yards and two touchdowns on 38-of-57 passing for Illinois (3-6, 0-5 Big Ten), which lost its fifth straight game. Steve Hull set personal bests as well, hauling in nine catches for 224 receiving yards, including touchdown catches from 60 and 54 yards out.

Coleman opened the scoring with a 64-yard dash on Indiana’s second play from scrimmage and the teams traded touchdowns until Scheelhaase threw for a score and ran for another in a 3-minute span early in the third quarter to give Illinois a 28-21 lead. Sudfeld and Latimer answered quickly, hooking up on touchdown strikes of 41 and 50 yards on back-to-back drives to put the Hoosiers back in front.

The Illini tied the game at 35-35 when lineman Corey Lewis pounced on the ball in the end zone after it came loose on a Josh Ferguson plunge but Coleman’s career-long rumble put Indiana back in front. Illinois turned the ball over on downs twice down the stretch as a 2-yard run from Stephen Houston and a 22-yard field goal from Mitch Ewald put the game out of reach.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Illinois entered play 10th, and Indiana 12th, in the Big Ten in points allowed. ... Hull, who was recruited as a wide receiver, played at safety the last three years before returning to his natural position for his senior year. ... Indiana S Mark Murphy returned from a third-quarter ankle injury record his first interception of the season - a pick in the end zone that thwarted Illinois’ final scoring attempt.