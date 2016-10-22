Preview: Illinois at Michigan

Fourth-ranked Michigan continues its quest for its first Big Ten title in 12 years when it hosts Illinois on Homecoming Saturday. The Wolverines have outscored their opponents 300-62 en route to six straight wins, including a 78-0 rout of Rutgers before their bye week, and they hope to stay undefeated by beating the Fighting Illini for the fourth consecutive time.

Michigan leads the nation in six defensive categories, including total defense (212.8 ypg), scoring defense (10.3) and sacks (4.0), and hopes to pad its numbers against an anemic Illinois offense that is averaging 20 points over its last four games. The Fighting Illini bounced back from a disappointing overtime defeat to Purdue by downing Rutgers 24-7 in Week 6. Illinois was outgained 385-320 by the Scarlet Knights but forced five turnovers to earn its first Big Ten win under new head coach Lovie Smith, and it hopes to ride the momentum to its first victory against Michigan since a 38-15 triumph when Rich Rodriguez was the Wolverines' head coach in 2009. "We're playing one of the best teams in the country at their place," Smith told reporters. "We've been a homecoming team quite a bit this year but we're looking forward to the challenge."

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, BTN. LINE: Michigan -35

ABOUT ILLINOIS (2-4, 1-2 Big Ten): Safety Patrick Nelson was named the Big Ten's Freshman of the Week after registering a game-high 14 tackles in the win against Rutgers. Backup quarterback Chayce Crouch was thrust into a starting role after Wes Lunt went down with a leg injury in the second half against Purdue on Oct. 8 and the sophomore has performed admirably, throwing for 234 yards and a touchdown pass against the Boilermakers and Scarlet Knights. Hardy Nickerson, who is a graduate transfer from California, had 11 total tackles versus Rutgers to bump up his average to a Big Ten-best 9.7 per game.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (6-0, 3-0): Running back Drake Johnson, who has missed the first six games with a muscle strain, practiced with the team during the week and is expected to make his first appearance of the season on Saturday. Fullback Khalid Hill ran for three touchdowns while Karan Higdon, Jabrill Peppers and Ty Isaac added two each as the Wolverines tied a program record by rushing for nine TDs in the victory over Rutgers. Michigan did not attempt a field goal against the Scarlet Knights but head coach Jim Harbaugh reiterated that the kicking competition was still open after Kenny Allen missed three FGs against Wisconsin.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Michigan has won nine of the last 11 meetings with Illinois.

2. Illinois has lost 14 consecutive games against ranked opponents.

3. The Wolverines have scored 45 or more points in five of their six games.

PREDICTION: Michigan 41, Illinois 0