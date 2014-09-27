Preview: Illinois at Nebraska

Ameer Abdullah raised his profile for a potential Heisman Trophy campaign this season with a then-career-high 225-yard rushing performance against Illinois in 2013. The nations second-leading rusher and his 19th-ranked Cornhuskers look to move to 5-0 for the first time in four seasons on Saturday when they host the Illini. Abdullah has ripped off at least 200 yards rushing twice in four tries as a senior, including 229 against Miami (Fla.) last week to increase his total to 625 for the season.

The latest effort was part of a spectacular showcase for Abdullah, who surpassed Nebraska legend Johnny Rodgers for the most career all-purpose yards in school history with 313 more against the Hurricanes. The Illini are off to a 3-1 start for the second straight year, hoping to avoid the same ending they had last season when their conference-opening 39-19 loss to the Cornhuskers sparked a six-game losing streak and a 1-7 finish. Illinois, which suffered its one setback in its only road game versus Washington, has trailed in the fourth quarter of every contest.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Nebraska -20

ABOUT ILLINOIS (3-1): The Illini posted two one-play scoring drives in last weekends 42-35 comeback win over Texas State, with Josh Ferguson breaking loose for 75 yards on a backwards screen pass and again on a normal 33-yard screen play. As a result, Ferguson set career highs in rushing yards (190), all-purpose yards (233) and touchdowns (three), becoming the first Illinois player since A.J. Jenkins in 2011 to score three times. The Illinis three fourth-quarter comeback victories this season equal the best such mark for the school since 2001.

ABOUT NEBRASKA (4-0): Abdullah ranks 10th on the Big Ten career all-purpose yards list and needs 238 more to become just the seventh player in conference history to total 6,000 career all-purpose yards. Although he only attempted 13 passes (completing nine) for a season-low 113 yards versus Miami, Tommy Armstrong Jr. has thrown for at least two touchdowns in five straight games and is one of only two FBS quarterbacks to rank better than 40th in both passing and rushing. Nebraskas 343 rushing yards against the Hurricanes marked the 17th time in coach Bo Pelinis seven-year tenure the team ran for at least 300 yards.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Nebraska has won its first conference game in 36 of the last 39 seasons.

2. Illinois QB Wes Lunt, who ranks ninth in the nation in passing yards per game (309.3) this season, is 28-of-34 for 388 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions in the fourth quarter.

3. The Cornhuskers 1,316 rushing yards is their best mark through four games since 2000.

PREDICTION: Nebraska 48, Illinois 24