FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nebraska 39, Illinois 19
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 5, 2013 / 7:54 PM / 4 years ago

Nebraska 39, Illinois 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 25 Nebraska 39, Illinois 19: Ameer Abdullah rushed for a career-high 225 yards and two touchdowns and Tommy Armstrong Jr. threw a pair of scoring passes as host Nebraska rolled to an easy win to open Big Ten play.

Playing a second consecutive game without senior quarterback Taylor Martinez because of turf toe, Nebraska (4-1, 1-0 Big Ten) racked up 521 total yards and won its league opener for the 36th time in 39 tries.

Josh Ferguson rushed for 114 yards and a score for Illinois (3-2, 0-1), but the Cornhuskers frustrated Illini quarterback Nathan Scheelhaase, who was 13-of-26 for 135 yards and an interception before giving way to Reilly O‘Toole for the Illini’s final drive.

Nebraska scored on its first four possessions to roll up a 23-5 halftime lead. Abdullah and Imani Cross each had 2-yard touchdown runs in the first half, and Armstrong hit Quincy Enunwa for a 4-yard scoring pass.

Abdullah ripped off a 43-yard touchdown run to open the third quarter, and Kenny Bell made a spectacular catch for a 43-yard score from Armstrong to make it 36-12.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Abdullah’s 200-yard rushing game is the first by a Nebraska player since Taylor Martinez (205) completed the task last season … Donovonn Young rushed for 61 yards and a touchdown for the Illini. … Illinois has lost seven straight and 16 of their last 17 against ranked opponents since beating Ohio State in 2007.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.