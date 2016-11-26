Preview: Illinois at Northwestern

Northwestern looks to become bowl eligible by finishing the regular season at .500 while Illinois just looks to gain some in-state pride when it visits the Wildcats on Saturday. The Wildcats fell to 5-6 after losing to Minnesota last week, leaving coach Pat Fitzgerald’s squad no room for error in its regular-season finale.

The key for Northwestern this week likely will be quarterback Clayton Thorson and how he handles the pressure from Illinois' defensive line. Thorson has thrown for over 250 yards in six straight games, but the Fighting Illini feature two of the best pass rushers in the league in Carroll Phillips (1.5 tackles for loss per game) and Dawuane Smoot (1.4). Wildcats running back Justin Jackson will help keep some pressure off Thorson if he can continue his fine play, as he comes off a performance of 141 all-purpose yards against Minnesota. Senior quarterback Wes Lunt leads Illinois' offense after returning from injury a few weeks ago, but the Illini were shut out last week, so coach Lovie Smith may make a switch at the position if the team struggles again early.

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Northwestern -16.5

ABOUT ILLINOIS (3-8, 2-6 Big Ten): As the end of a non-bowl season draws ever nearer, Illinois is showing less and less spirit and hustle, which is what Smith wants to be able to build on for next year. Offensively, the Illini never managed to get it in gear at home against Iowa last week, finishing with just 198 yards of total offense - the second time this season they’d finished with fewer than 200. Illinois' offense hasn’t surpassed 300 yards in the last five games, although offensive coordinator Garrick McGee may try to open it up with nothing to lose in the season finale.

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (5-6, 4-4): One thing Fitzgerald sees in his team that he hasn’t been able to correct is inconsistency. The Wildcats have put together only one winning streak this year – a three-game stretch at the beginning of October – and Fitzgerald isn’t sure which team is going to show up from week to week. He’s hoping the Northwestern squad that plays its home finale on Saturday is the one that racked up 54 points against Michigan State on Oct. 15 and 45 versus Purdue two weeks ago.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Illinois RB Kendrick Foster is one of only two players in the nation with at least 700 rushing yards (721) and 500 kick-return yards (532).

2. Northwestern WR Austin Carr ranks ninth in the country in receptions per game with 7.3 and 10th in receiving yards with 1,170.

3. Thorson is just two passing touchdowns away from breaking Brett Basanez's school single-season record of 21 set in 2005.

PREDICTION: Northwestern 31, Illinois 20