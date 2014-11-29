FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Illinois 47, Northwestern 33
November 29, 2014 / 8:59 PM / 3 years ago

Illinois 47, Northwestern 33

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing in third graph)

Illinois 47, Northwestern 33: Reilly O’Toole threw a season-high three touchdown passes and rushed for a career-best 147 yards as the Fighting Illini held off the host Wildcats to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2011.

O’Toole completed 17-of-28 for 147 yards and Illinois (6-6, 3-5 Big Ten) totaled 291 yards on the ground. Josh Ferguson also ran for 95 yards and a pair of touchdowns, the second from 46 away with 12:39 left for a 40-25 lead before linebacker Mason Monheim sealed it with a 49-yard interception return for a score with 4:58 to go.

Justin Jackson rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns to lead Northwestern (5-7, 3-5), which turned the ball over five times. Wildcats quarterback Zack Oliver replaced starter Trevor Siemian (knee injury) and went 23-of-38 through the air for 221 yards with a TD and three interceptions.

O’Toole’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Malik Turner capped an 11-play drive and Ferguson ran for a 1-yard score after an Illinois interception for a 13-0 lead in the first quarter. Solomon Vault’s 89-yard kickoff return brought Northwestern within 12, but O’Toole connected with Mike Dudek for a 14-yard scoring strike with 47 seconds left in the first half for a 26-7 lead.

The Illini led 33-10 after O’Toole’s 9-yard TD pass to Martize Barr midway through the third quarter before Jackson ran 5 yards for score to bring the Wildcats closer. Jackson rushed 35 yards for a TD on fourth down 55 seconds into the fourth and a two-point conversion pulled Northwestern within 33-25.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Dudek caught his sixth touchdown pass, matching David Williams’ school record for a freshman, while increasing his Illini freshman-record totals for receptions (69) and receiving yards (965).. … Northwestern was without its leading pass catcher WR Kyle Prater due to a lacerated kidney, according to the Chicago Tribune. … Earnest Thomas III and Eaton Spence also recorded interceptions for Illinois, which finished with three in the game after managing only four in the first 11 games.

