Northwestern stops Illinois to become bowl eligible

Justin Jackson rushed for three touchdowns and 173 yards as Northwestern became bowl eligible with a 42-21 victory over Illinois Saturday afternoon at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill.

Jackson, the first Wildcat to have three straight 1,000-yard seasons, scored on runs of 3 and 54 yards as Northwestern never trailed. He added a 4-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter following an interception by the Wildcats' defense.

John Moten IV rushed for 128 yards and the first two touchdowns of his career as Northwestern (6-6, 3-6 Big Ten) gained 278 yards on the ground. Moten entered the game with 201 rushing yards in 12 career games but scored on runs of 9 and 43 yards in the opening quarter.

Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson completed 13 of 20 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown pass to Garrett Dickerson as the Wildcats clinched a trip to their second straight bowl game and their seventh in coach Pat Fitzgerald's 11-year tenure.

Wes Lunt completed 28 of 54 passes for 377 yards for Illinois (3-9, 2-7), which ended coach Lovie Smith's first season but losing for the fifth time in six games. Malik Turner had 11 catches for 164 yards while Justin Hardee had nine receptions for 125 yards.

After Northwestern used its ground game to take a three-touchdown lead, the Illni made it a one-touchdown deficit by halftime. Lunt found Turner for a 19-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter and Reggie Corbin had an 8-yard TD run with 27 seconds remaining.

Illinois had a chance to tie it after Lunt connected with Sam Mays for a 25-yard pass to the Northwestern 22 early in the second half. Four plays later, Corbin fumbled at the Northwestern 9-yard line and Wildcats safety Godwin Igwebuike recovered and three plays later Jackson rushed 54 yards with 9:43 remaining.

The Wildcats added touchdowns on Dickerson's 9-yard catch with 1:50 left in the third and Jackson's 3-yard run early in the fourth.