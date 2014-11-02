Focused Ohio State blows out Illinois

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State vowed it would not look past Illinois in anticipation of its showdown against Michigan State.

Illinois might have wished for the opposite after the No. 13 Buckeyes rolled over the Fighting Illini 55-14 on Saturday night in frosty Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett threw for 167 yards and two touchdowns to wide receiver Devin Smith while playing the first two quarters, and running back Curtis Samuel added scoring runs of 23 yards and 1 yard to give the Buckeyes (7-1, 4-0 Big Ten) a 31-0 halftime lead against the mistake-prone Illini (4-5, 1-4), who had three turnovers and two costly penalties in the first 19 minutes.

“We didn’t start well and I think, as you watched that football game, you realized right away that field position, turnovers, not being able to create turnovers and all those types of things make a difference when you’re playing a football team like Ohio State,” Illinois coach Tim Beckman said. “They’re probably one of the best teams in this conference and you better be playing up to par when you play against them, and we definitely didn’t start this football game playing that way.”

Barrett, a redshirt freshman, has 23 touchdown passes but was not given the opportunity to add to his total in the second half. He completed 15 of 24 passes and ran for 40 yards on seven carries.

“It was very poor, just missing open guys,” Barrett said of his performance.

He hurt his left knee during a 31-24 double-overtime win at Penn State in the previous game on Oct. 25 and was being saved for the showdown on Nov. 8 at eighth-ranked Michigan State. The Spartans beat the Buckeyes in the Big Ten championship game last season to end OSU’s hopes for a national title as well as a 24-game winning streak.

Related Coverage Preview: Illinois at Ohio State

“I feel like they stole something from us,” OSU linebacker Darron Lee said. “That’s how I felt just watching it.”

A win over the Spartans would give the Buckeyes a conference-record 21 straight regular-season wins, breaking the mark set by Ohio State from 2005 to 2007.

But first things first. The Illini got the Buckeyes’ attention with a 28-24 win vs. Minnesota on Oct. 25 and OSU responded by jumping to a 17-0 lead after the first quarter against the Illini.

“We had to do what we had to do,” OSU safety Vonn Bell said. “We had to execute, and it showed.”

Ohio State capitalized on Lee’s interception return to the Illinois 38-yard line to set up its first touchdown.

Three plays and 38 seconds later, Samuel raced 23 yards down the right sideline for the touchdown 3:35 into the game.

After an Illinois punt, Ohio State drove to the Illini 27, where it faced a fourth-and-3. After calling a timeout before the play clock expired, the Buckeyes opted for a 44-yard field goal by Sean Nuernberger for a 10-0 lead.

Illinois missed a field goal attempt from 47 yards and the Buckeyes marched 71 yards in nine plays, capped by a Barrett’s arcing pass from the 32 to Smith and a 17-0 advantage with 90 seconds left in the first quarter.

Samuel added a 1-yard score to make it 24-0 early in the second quarter, and Barrett hit Smith in the right corner of the end zone with 20 seconds left before halftime.

The freshman Samuel got his first career start in place of OSU leading rusher Ezekiel Elliott. Samuel had 63 yards on nine carries, and Elliott had 70 yards on nine rushes.

“I was very excited to get the start,” Samuel said. “I just knew I had to go out there and prove to my team I can start for this team.”

A positive for the Illini was they limited the Buckeyes to a touchdown and a field goal in four trips to the red zone in the first half. The Illini stopped Ohio State on fourth down the other two tries, but it was not enough to deter the Buckeyes.

“I was a little disappointed in the red zone,” OSU coach Urban Meyer said.

That was one of the lone bright spots for the Illini.

”We didn’t really get anywhere close to our potential,“ defensive tackle Austin Teitsma said. ”We’re just looking forward to these next few games.

“I think we have the right guys to move forward and we have a bye week coming up so we have time to regroup. I think we’ll be all right. We still have a chance to get to a bowl game so you have to stay positive.”

Illinois starting quarterback Reilly O‘Toole was 4-of-11 passing for 58 yards and two interceptions before Aaron Bailey entered in the second quarter. He went 9 of 16 for 79 yards and a late touchdown pass of seven yards to tight end Matt LaCosse.

NOTES: Illinois coach Tim Beckman was the defensive coordinator at Bowling Green in 2001-02 when Ohio State coach Urban Meyer was the Falcons’ coach. Beckman was also the cornerbacks coach for Ohio State under coach Jim Tressel in 2005-06. ... The kickoff temperature was 38 degrees. ... Illinois has 17 players on its roster from Ohio, including seven starters. ... The Buckeyes have seven players who hail from Illinois.