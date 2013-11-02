Preview: Illinois at Penn State

Illinois and Penn State had designs on making a run in the Leaders Division following strong showings in September, but each team finds itself at a crossroads after a blowout loss last weekend. The Nittany Lions, who host the Illini on Saturday, rebounded from a shocking defeat to Indiana in their Big Ten opener on Oct. 5 with a four-overtime home win against Michigan a week later. Penn State followed that effort up with its worst loss since 1899 in Saturday’s 63-14 setback against Ohio State.

While the Nittany Lions try to fix a defense that has allowed at least 40 points in each of their last three games, Illinois will attempt to solve its recent offensive problems. The Illini averaged 40.3 points while going 3-1 during their non-conference schedule, but have been held to an average of 18 points in conference action after a 42-3 loss to Michigan State in their last time out. Worse yet, Illinois has dropped 17 consecutive Big Ten games and won once in eight all-time visits to Happy Valley.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN. LINE: Penn State -10.

ABOUT ILLINOIS (3-4, 0-3 Big Ten): After throwing for 12 touchdowns against nonconference opponents, quarterback Nathan Scheelhaase has accounted for only one rushing score during the Illini’s winless start in Big Ten play. Despite the recent offensive lull, Scheelhaase needs 70 total yards to move into second place on Illinois’ career total offense list and 87 yards for the fifth-best career passing yardage in school history. Josh Ferguson, who is the team’s leading rusher and receiver, has recorded 361 yards receiving – the second-highest total for a running back in FBS.

ABOUT PENN STATE (4-3, 1-2 Big Ten): The Nittany Lions set several dubious marks against the Buckeyes, enduring the third-largest margin of defeat while surrendering 50 or more points for the fifth time in school history (and only the third time since 1900). Penn State also gave up a school-record 686 total yards to Ohio State, including 408 yards rushing after yielding an average of 117.7 yards on the ground entering the contest. Allen Robinson tied a career high with 12 receptions against the Buckeyes, allowing him to overtake O.J. McDuffie for fifth place in school history.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Penn State is 16-4 all-time against Illinois.

2. The Illini’s first three conference games have come against the only three teams to play in the Big Ten Championship game (Nebraska, Wisconsin and Michigan State).

3. Nittany Lions freshman QB Christian Hackenberg leads the Big Ten in completions (144) and passing yards (1,784).

PREDICTION: Penn State 38, Illinois 24