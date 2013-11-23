Preview: Illinois at Purdue

One team will finally record its first Big Ten Conference win of the season when Illinois visits Purdue on Saturday. Despite falling behind by 28 points to Ohio State last Saturday, the Fighting Iliini rallied to get within 47-35 before Carlos Hyde’s 51-yard touchdown run essentially sealed the game for the Buckeyes. Nathan Scheelhaase threw for 288 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Illinois, which saw its losing streak reach six games.

Purdue is coming off a 45-21 defeat at Penn State last Saturday in which the Boilermakers allowed the Nittany Lions allowed to rush for 289 yards and five touchdowns. Purdue cut a 21-point deficit to 28-21 early in the third quarter before surrendering the game’s last 17 points en route to its eighth consecutive loss. Raheem Mostert had a 100-yard kickoff return for the Boilermakers, who were held to just 41 yards rushing on 20 carries.

TV: Noon, ET. Big Ten Network. LINE: Illinois -6.5.

ABOUT ILLINOIS (3-7, 0-6 Big Ten): Despite the Illini’s struggles, Scheelhaase leads the conference and ranks in the top 25 nationally in total offense (290 yards per game, 22nd), passing yards (270.8, 22nd) and completions (23.2, 13th), Steve Hull, who had eight catches for 105 yards and a TD against Ohio State, tops the Illini with 669 receiving yards and shares the team lead of four touchdown catches with Josh Ferguson (team-high 43 receptions). Ferguson has also rushed 107 times for 554 yards and five TDs for the Illini, who haven’t won since beating Miami of Ohio 50-14 at home on Sept. 28.

ABOUT PURDUE (1-9, 0-6): Even though they scored their Big Ten season high of 21 points against Penn State, the Boilermakers are last in the conference in points (12.7 per game) under first-year coach Darrell Hazell. Danny Etling, a freshman, has thrown for 1,042 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions for Purdue, which is seeking its first victory since beating Indiana State 20-14 at home on Sept. 7. Akeem Hunt leads the Boilermakers, whose last conference victory was a 56-35 win over Indiana on Nov. 24, 2012, in carries (99), rushing yards (347) and receptions (36).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Illinois, which has lost 20 straight conference games, hasn’t won a Big Ten matchup since beating Indiana 41-20 on the road Oct. 8, 2011.

2. Purdue has won seven of the last eight meetings - and 10 of the last 13 dating to 1994.

3. Scheelhaase needs 599 yards to break Juice Williams’ school record of 10,594 total yards.

PREDICTION: Illinois 41-17.