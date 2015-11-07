Preview: Illinois at Purdue

Purdue has a rare chance to win consecutive games in a difficult 2015 season when it hosts Illinois in a Big Ten Conference game. The Boilermakers have won eight of the last 10 meetings with the Illini, who are on a three-game slide following their hot start.

Illinois’ offense is in rough shape after recording 13 points against Wisconsin and getting shut out by Penn State, but the Boilermakers’ porous defense might be just what the Illini need to turn things around. Purdue averages 434.6 yards allowed - including more than 250 passing yards - and allowed Nebraska to score 45 points in last week’s victory. Boilermakers quarterback David Blough doubled his passing touchdown total in that win, throwing for four scores after entering the contest with a 4:5 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Purdue recorded 349 rushing yards in last year’s 38-27 victory over Illinois, and the Illini will need to do better on the ground this time to avoid another disappointing result.

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Illinois -2.5

ABOUT ILLINOIS (4-4, 1-3 Big Ten): Running back Josh Ferguson is probable to return from a shoulder injury after missing three games, which should bolster the Illini offense. Geronimo Allison has 52 receptions for 734 yards, making him quarterback Wes Lunt’s favorite target by a wide margin. Taylor Barton and Eaton Spence share the team lead with three interceptions apiece, and their presence could force Purdue to focus more on its running game.

ABOUT PURDUE (2-6, 1-3): Running back Markell Jones has scored seven rushing touchdowns while averaging 5.4 yards per carry, and D.J. Knox could return from an ankle injury to provide more options in the backfield. The Boilermakers allowed Nebraska to score four touchdowns in the final quarter last week, and coach Darrell Hazell wants to see Purdue finish stronger. “When you have a chance to slam the door shut, you have to slam it shut,‘’ Hazell told reporters. ”That’s the next step we have to take as a program.‘’

EXTRA POINTS

1. Illinois has recorded 47 points over four conference games - less than Purdue scored last week against Nebraska (55).

2. Purdue’s 2015 victories have come at home, and the Illini are 0-3 on the road.

3. Illinois leads the series 43-41-6.

PREDICTION: Purdue 31, Illinois 23