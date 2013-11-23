(Updated: CORRECTED: Purdue score in scoreline ADDED: Career-high in lede)

Illinois 20, Purdue 16: Steve Hull had a career-high 10 catches for 169 yards and two touchdowns as the visiting Fighting Illini snapped a 20-game Big Ten Conference losing streak.

Nathan Scheelhaase completed 24-of-30 passes for 257 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Illinois (4-7, 1-6), whose previous Big Ten victory was a 41-20 victory at Indiana on Oct. 8, 2011. Josh Ferguson led the Illini with 115 yards on 20 carries.

Akeem Hunt had a team-high 102 yards on 18 carries for Purdue (1-10, 0-7), whose last conference victory was a 56-35 decision over Indiana on Nov. 24, 2012. Danny Etling was 20-of-29 for 163 yards with one touchdown and one interception for the Boilermakers, who have dropped nine straight.

Hunt rushed 62 yards for a touchdown to give Purdue a 7-0 lead 1:25 into the game and Illinois responded with Scheelhaase’s 3-yard TD pass to Hull to tie the game at 7 with 10:21 left in the first quarter. Purdue retook the lead with Etling’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Posey with 3:19 left in the first.

Scheelhaase and Hull connected for another scoring strike - this one for 30 yards - to even the game at 14 six seconds into the second quarter. Taylor Zalewski kicked the second of two fourth-quarter field goals to give Illinois a 20-14 lead with 7:08 left but took a safety with no time left to cap the scoring.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hull had 100 or more receiving yards for the third game in a row and the fourth time this season. ... Purdue has won seven of the last nine meetings - and 10 of the last 14 dating to 1994. ... The Boilermakers forced four turnovers but failed to score after each one.