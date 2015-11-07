Illinois 48, Purdue 14

Junior quarterback Wes Lunt threw three touchdowns and true freshman running back Ke‘Shawn Vaughn rushed for a career-best 180 yards and scored two touchdowns as Illinois rolled to a 48-14 victory over Purdue in Big Ten play at West Lafayette, Ind.

One of Vaughn’s scoring runs went for 78 yards as the Fighting Illini (5-4, 2-3 Big Ten) rolled up 595 offensive yards. Senior running back Josh Ferguson matched his season high of 133 yards and also caught a touchdown pass, while Lunt passed for 169 yards on 19-of-33 passing.

Redshirt freshman quarterback David Blough rushed for one touchdown and tossed another one to junior receiver DeAngelo Yancey for the Boilermakers (2-7, 1-4). Blough passed for 174 yards and was intercepted twice as Purdue totaled 263 offensive yards.

Illinois scored the first 20 points as Lunt threw two touchdown passes and senior Taylor Zalewski kicked field goals of 46 and 34 yards. Lunt connected with sophomore receiver Malik Turner on a 32-yard score just 3:19 into the game and later tossed a 12-yard touchdown pass to Ferguson to make it 20-0 with 5:23 left in the half.

The Boilermakers got on the board with Blough’s 3-yard touchdown run with 57 seconds to play. The Illini responded with Lunt’s 20-yard scoring pass to true freshman receiver Desmond Cain with 14 seconds remaining to account for a 27-7 halftime lead.

Vaughn scored on a 6-yard run with 2:30 left in the third quarter and the Illinois defense followed by forcing a three-and-out. Vaughn took the handoff on the next play from scrimmage and exploded through the line en route to a 78-yard score to make it 41-7.