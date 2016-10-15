Preview: Illinois at Rutgers

Chayce Crouch likely will be the starting quarterback when Illinois takes to the road to face Rutgers on Saturday in Big Ten play. The sophomore, who took over for the injured Wes Lunt during the second quarter of last week's loss to Purdue, was electrifying while running the read-option until his fumble in overtime left the Fighting Illini with a fourth straight defeat.

Illinois coach Lovie Smith has yet to name his starter, but Lunt - who is a pocket-passer with limited mobility - did not participate in practice Tuesday. Crouch finished last week's game with 142 yards through the air and 137 with two touchdowns on the ground but couldn't provide a much-needed win. "We have to focus on finishing," Crouch told reporters. "When it's crunch time, we have to be ready to go." Some around the Rutgers program also would like to see a change at quarterback, as Chris Laviano has struggled to lead an offense that has scored just seven points in its last 14 quarters - including shutout losses in back-to-back games. Laviano has completed less than 50 percent of his passes, but that's better than the 2-of-17 from the other three players that have attempted passes this season for the Scarlet Knights.

TV: 12 p.m. ET, ESPNN. Line: Illinois -6

ABOUT ILLINOIS (1-4, 0-2 Big Ten): After playing sparingly against North Carolina and Western Michigan, Reggie Corbin has gotten a chance to showcase his talents out of the backfield for the Fighting Illini. The redshirt freshman, who rushed seven times for 71 yards in the season opener against Murray State, has produced 164 yards on 20 carries over the last two games. Corbin shares the rushing duties with Kendrick Foster, Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Tre Nation.

ABOUT RUTGERS (2-4, 0-3): After senior Greg Jones suffered a career-ending neck injury against Ohio State, freshman Tyreek Maddox-Williams was thrust into a starting role at linebacker and has acquitted himself well. The New Jersey native recorded 11 tackles against the Buckeyes and followed up with four versus Michigan while playing alongside Deonte Roberts and Trevor Morris, the Scarlet Knights' leading tacklers . "He's got good football sense and he's always around the football," coach Chris Ash told the media. "For a true freshman, I think he's gotten bigger, he's gotten stronger. I think he's got a chance to be an outstanding linebacker."

EXTRA POINTS

1. Illinois and Rutgers will meet for the first time as Big Ten foes after each won at home in a pair of non-conference games in 2005 and 2006.

2. Lunt ranks in the top 10 in program history in passing yards, completions, passing efficiency, passing touchdowns and total offensive yards.

3. The 137 rushing yards by Crouch against Purdue are the fourth-most in a game by a quarterback in school history.

PREDICTION: Illinois 24, Rutgers 13