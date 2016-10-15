Illinois routs Rutgers as Foster scores two TDs

Junior running back Kendrick Foster scored two touchdowns and senior cornerback Darius Mosely returned an interception for a touchdown as Illinois recorded a 24-7 victory over Rutgers on Saturday in Big Ten play at Piscataway, N.J.

Foster rushed for 108 yards and one touchdown and also caught a receiving score as the Fighting Illini (2-4, 1-2 Big Ten) snapped a four-game losing streak. Redshirt freshman running back Reggie Corbin added 90 yards on just eight rushes.

Rutgers backup sophomore quarterback Giovanni Rescigno threw a 3-yard scoring pass to senior tight end Nick Arcidiacono on the first play of the fourth quarter as the Scarlet Knights (2-5, 0-4) ended a scoring drought of 177:49.

Rutgers scored a fourth-quarter touchdown against Iowa on Sept. 24 before failing to score in 11 consecutive quarters prior to the touchdown that pulled it within 17-7 with 14:56 to play. Rescigno began the play by keeping to his left before suddenly floating a pass over the pursuing defenders to Arcidiacono for the score.

The Scarlet Knights drove to the Illinois 25-yard line on their next drive before Rescigno's pass was intercepted by Mosley, who returned it 78 yards to restore the lead to 17 points.

The turnover was one of five on the day for Rutgers, which has lost four consecutive games.

The contest was scoreless until Foster caught a 5-yard scoring pass from sophomore quarterback Chayce Crouch with 8:47 left in the first half.

Foster added a 5-yard scoring run with 11:48 left in the third quarter to give the Fighting Illini a 14-0 lead. Sophomore Chase McLaughlin kicked a 37-yard field goal to make it a 17-point margin midway through the third quarter.

Rescigno was 10-of-18 passing for 120 yards after replacing junior starter Chris Laviano (7 of 12, 62 yards).