Preview: Illinois at Wisconsin

Although Wisconsin coach Gary Andersen was non-committal on who his starting quarterback would be when the Badgers host Illinois on Saturday, he indicated both Joel Stave and Tanner McEvoy will play. McEvoy has completed 55-of-96 for 629 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions while Stave, who did not play in Wisconsin’s first four games, completed 8-of-19 for 114 yards and a touchdown in last week’s loss against Northwestern. “We’re going to play them both and they could possibly both be on the field at the same time,” Andersen told reporters. “I’m hoping that happens because I think that opens up a little can of worms for (opponents) that wonder what’s going to happen.”

Illinois has its own quarterback issues now that Wes Lunt will miss 4-to-6 weeks after suffering a leg fracture during last week’s loss to Purdue. The Illini will turn to backup Reilly O’Toole and could push Aaron Bailey, who was expected to redshirt this season, into action if need be. “We have a lot of confidence in Reilly O’Toole and Aaron Bailey as we prepare for our upcoming game against Wisconsin,” Illinois coach Tim Beckman told reporters.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN2. LINE: Wisconsin - 24.5

ABOUT ILLINOIS (3-3, 0-2 Big Ten): The Illini lead the Big Ten in passing offense, but that was with Lunt as quarterback. It will be a challenge following in the footsteps of the conference leader in passing yards per game, but O’Toole has versatile receivers with Mike Dudek, Geronimo Allen and Josh Ferguson. Another hurdle for O’Toole is facing the conference’s No. 1 ranked pass defense in Wisconsin (176 yards per game).

ABOUT WISCONSIN (3-2, 0-1): Gordon rushed for 253 yards against Bowling Green, then followed with a career-high 259 yards against Northwestern. Going against an Illinois defense that struggles to stop the run, another 200-yard game could be in the cards for Gordon, who is inching his way into the Heisman Trophy conversation. While the Badgers’ quarterback play has been uneven, the offense has yielded just four sacks on the year.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Gordon’s 259 rushing yards last week against Northwestern was the eighth-best rushing performance in Wisconsin history.

2. Dudek has 539 receiving yards on 33 receptions this season and needs only 138 yards to break Arrelious Benn’s school record for freshman receiving yards (676).

3. Illinois’ passing game is averaging 332.8 yards per contest, tops in the Big Ten and 12th in FBS.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 42, Illinois 7