Preview: Illinois at Wisconsin

Displeasure with perceived racial inequalities on campus could create a distraction when No. 7 Wisconsin hosts Illinois in a Big Ten game Saturday afternoon. The issue came to light after a fan in the Badgers' stands wore a President Obama mask with a noose around his neck Oct. 29 against Nebraska, prompting a number of Wisconsin football players and other athletes to demand the school address the overall racial climate at the school.

Wisconsin running back Corey Clement was among those who tweeted a statement Monday night demanding change within the campus culture. Clement has been the most productive member of the offense this season, rushing for 805 yards and seven touchdowns, and topping 100 yards in three of the last four games. Alex Hornibrook continues to take the majority of snaps at quarterback, but senior Bart Houston still gets his repetitions and is considered the more mobile of the two. Illinois quarterback Wes Lunt has missed the last four games with a back injury and his backup, Chayce Crouch, is done for the season following shoulder surgery, so Jeff George Jr. has started the last three games, though he's yet to connect on at least half his passes.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: Wisconsin -26.5

ABOUT ILLINOIS (3-6, 2-4 Big Ten): The Fighting Illini haven't won back-to-back conference games since the final two of 2014, but are in position after knocking off Michigan State last week, 31-27, getting a career-high 146 rushing yards and two touchdowns from running back Kendrick Foster. The Badgers will present an immense challenge for the Illinois run game, as their run defense is tops in the Big Ten and No. 5 in the nation at 101.2 rushing yards surrendered per game. If the Fighting Illini choose to air it out against Wisconsin, they may have to do so without leading receiver Malik Turner, who missed Saturday's game with a concussion.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (7-2, 4-2): The Badgers could be shorthanded on offense as well, as right tackle Jacob Maxwell and fullback Austin Ramesh remain questionable with right shoulder injuries. On the defensive side, nose guard Olive Sagapolu will miss his fourth straight game due to injury and that side of the ball was already banged up after starting inside linebackers Chris Orr and Jack Cichy were lost for the season because of injuries. T.J. Edwards, Ryan Connelly and Leon Jacobs have stepped in and kept the defense humming along.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Wisconsin has won six straight against the Illini, the longest winning streak by either team in series history.

2. The Badgers rank third in the FBS in points allowed (13.8), a year after they finished No. 1 in that category at 13.7.

3. The three Illinois quarterbacks have been intercepted a combined three times, which ranks fourth in the FBS and tied for first in the Big Ten.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 45, Illinois 14