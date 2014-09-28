Illinois State 55, Austin Peay 6: Tre Roberson threw for 222 yards and four touchdowns as the Redbirds pulled away from the visiting Governors.

Marshaun Coprich scored twice in the first half and ran for 156 yards on 14 carries for Illinois State (3-0), which has recorded 151 points in its opening three contests. Roberson completed 12-of-16 passes and Lechein Neblett caught four of them for 101 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Quarterback Darrien Boone scored the only touchdown on a 1-yard run in the third quarter for Austin Peay (0-4), which extended its losing streak to 16 games. Boone and Mickey Macius combined to go 9-of-18 for 115 yards through the air for the Governors.

Nick Aussieker booted his second field goal with 3:50 left in the first quarter and Coprich broke free on the first play of Illinois State’s next possession for a 69-yard touchdown. The Redbirds held Austin Peay to 88 total yards in the first two quarters and Coprich’s 7-yard TD run made it 20-0 at halftime.

Illinois State extended its lead on the third play from scrimmage in the second half as Roberson connected with Cameron Meredith for a 13-yard scoring strike. Boone scored for the Governors, but Roberson countered touchdown passes of 26 and 66 yards to Neblett and a 22-yard strike to Anthony Warrum to put the game away.