(Updated: CORRECTS Neblett catches and yards in graph 2 CORRECTS all passing statistics and third-down conversions in graph 3)

Illinois State 34, Eastern Illinois 15: Marshaun Coprich rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns as the Redbirds rolled past the Panthers.

Tre Roberson and Lechein Neblett teamed on two touchdown plays for Illinois State (2-0). Neblett hauled in scoring receptions of 61 and 39 yards and finished with four catches for 155 yards.

Andrew Manley (9-of-15, 55 yards) and Jalen Whitlow (10-of-22, 150 yards) split the quarterbacking for Eastern Illinois (0-3) and Whitlow was intercepted three times. The Panthers were 7-of-9 on third-down conversions and penalized 11 times for 90 yards.

Coprich got Illinois State started with a 1-yard run in the opening quarter and Roberson’s 61-yard aerial to Neblett made it 13-3 with 8:44 left in the second quarter. Coprich scored on a 2-yard jaunt five seconds before halftime as the Redbirds took a 21-6 advantage.

Whitlow scored on a 14-yard run to pull the Panthers within eight early in the third quarter. But two field goals by Nick Aussieker sandwiched around another hookup by Roberson and Neblett increased the lead to 21 late in the third quarter.