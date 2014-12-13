Preview: Illinois State at Eastern Washington

Eastern Washington was responsible for Illinois State’s last departure from the postseason and will try to end the Redbirds’ season in the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs at home for the second time in three seasons when they meet on Saturday. The Eagles sent the Redbirds packing in 2012, getting a school record-tying six touchdown passes from Kyle Padron in a 51-35 victory. No. 4 seed Eastern Washington advanced to the FCS quarterfinals last weekend, defeating Big Sky Conference foe Montana.

The Eagles, who are 31-4 all-time and 8-2 in the playoffs on the red turf of Roos Field in Cheney, Wash., will attempt to continue their success at “The Inferno” against co-Missouri Valley Football Conference champion Illinois State. Like the Eagles, the fifth-seeded Redbirds also advanced to the Round of Eight after beating a conference opponent in Northern Iowa, avenging their only loss of the season in the process. Eastern Washington is in the quarterfinals for the third straight season while Saturday will mark Illinois State’s fourth trip this far into the postseason in school history, and second in three seasons.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN3. LINE: None

ABOUT ILLINOIS STATE (11-1): MVFC Offensive Player of the Year Marshaun Coprich has topped 100 yards rushing in a school-record 12 consecutive games and also owns the Redbirds’ single-season marks with 1,831 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns. While the talented sophomore drives the Redbirds’ 10th-ranked rushing attack, he is joined in the backfield by MVFC Newcomer of the Year and Indiana transfer quarterback Tre Roberson, who has contributed 711 yards and eight scores on the ground in addition to 2,580 yards and 25 TDs through the air. Roberson has accounted for over 400 yards of total offense and four touchdowns in each of the last two games.

ABOUT EASTERN WASHINGTON (11-2): Despite missing four games in November due to a broken foot, quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. won his second Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year award and is 249 passing yards shy of moving into second place on the school’s all-time list. Thanks in part to Adams’ 37 total touchdowns and their up-tempo style, the Eagles are 21 points and 56 plays short of breaking conference marks for points (592 - Eastern Washington, 2013) and plays (1,077 - Montana, 2009). The Eagles are tied for 11th in FCS in average turnover margin (plus-0.85), boosting that mark with a plus-11 margin over their last four games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The winner of this contest will face either No. 1 seed New Hampshire or No. 8 seed Chattanooga.

2. Eastern Washington has scored in 51 of 52 quarters, including 44 straight since it went scoreless in the fourth quarter against Montana-Western on Aug. 30.

3. The Redbirds, who reached 10 victories in the regular season for the first time in school history, can break the single-season win mark set in 1999 with another victory on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Eastern Washington 52, Illinois State 41