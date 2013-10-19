Illinois State 55, Indiana State 14: Marshaun Coprich rushed for 137 yards and three touchdowns as the Redbirds routed the visiting Sycamores in Missouri Valley Conference play.

Blake Winkler passed for 215 yards and two touchdowns and Josh Burch had a 100-yard kickoff return for Illinois State (3-4, 2-2). Anthony Warrum had three receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown.

Indiana State (1-6, 0-3) allowed the first 45 points before getting on the board and was just 3-for-16 on third-down conversions. The Sycamores have lost four consecutive games.

The Redbirds rolled up 24 first-quarter points and received second-quarter touchdowns from Warrum (50-yard reception) and Coprich (4-yard run) for a 38-0 halftime lead. Burch then returned the opening kickoff of the second half for a score.

The Sycamores got on the board on Robert Tonyan Jr’s 5-yard run with 1:15 left in the third quarter. Coprich answered with a 72-yard touchdown jaunt on the first play of the final stanza.