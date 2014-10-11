Illinois State 20, Indiana State 18

Illinois State 20, Indiana State18: Nick Aussieker kicked a 20-yard field goal with three seconds toplay as the Redbirds rallied to stay unbeaten with a narrow road winover the Sycamores.

Marshaun Coprich rushed 21 timesfor 126 yards and a score, including a 27-yard run in the finalminute that set Illinois State (5-0, 2-0 Missouri Valley) inside the IndianaState 10. Tre Roberson was 16-of-31 for 170 yards while LecheinNeblett caught six passes for 73 yards.

Matt Adam was 21-of-42 for 201yards and two touchdowns for Indiana State (4-2, 1-1), which rushed33 times for just 73 yards. Gary Owens had seven catches for 70 yardsand a touchdown for the Sycamores, while AJ Johnson had two catchesfor 41 yards and a score.

Indiana State had the onlyscoring in the first half on a pair of Eric Heidorn field goals: a25-yarder in the final minute of the first quarter and a 49-yarder onthe last play of the second quarter. The Redbirds ran off 17 consecutive points in the second half, capped by Bryce Holm’s 2-yard run for ascore with just under 10 minutes to play.

But the Sycamores pulled withinfive on Adam’s 18-yard pass to Owens with 5:41 to play, then took thelead on Adam’s 37-yard strike to Johnson with 1:13 left. But tryingfor a squib kick, Indiana State hit the front line of the Redbirds‘return team and gave Illinois State the ball at the Sycamores’ 49,and the Redbirds went 47 yards in six plays to set up Aussieker’s game-winner.