Illinois State 20, Indiana State 18

Illinois State 20, Indiana State18: Nick Aussieker kicked a 20-yard field goal with three seconds toplay in the fourth quarter as the Redbirds rallied to remain unbeaten with a narrow road winover the Sycamores.Marshaun Coprich rushed 21 timesfor 126 yards and a score, including a 27-yard run in the finalminute that put Illinois State (5-0, 2-0 Missouri Valley) inside the IndianaState 10. Tre Roberson was 16-of-31 for 170 yards while LecheinNeblett caught six passes for 73 yards.

Matt Adam completed 21-of-42 passes for 201yards and two touchdowns for Indiana State (4-2, 1-1), which rushed33 times for just 73 yards. Gary Owens made seven catches for 70 yardsand a TD while A.J. Johnson had two receptionsfor 41 yards and a score.

Indiana State provided the onlyscoring in the first half on a pair of field goals by Eric Heidorn - a25-yarder with 31 seconds left in the first quarter and a 49-yarder onthe final play before halftime. The Redbirds recorded 17 consecutive points in the second half, a run capped by Bryce Holm’s 2-yard scoring run with just under 10 minutes remaining.

The Sycamores pulled withinfive on Adam’s 18-yard TD pass to Owens with 5:41 left and took thelead on Johnson’s 37-yard touchdown catch with 1:13 to go. A poorly executed squib kick gave Illinois State the ball at the Sycamores 49,and the Redbirds went 47 yards in six plays to set up Aussieker’s game-winning kick.