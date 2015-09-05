Preview: Illinois State at Iowa

Iowa looks to bounce back from another underwhelming season when it kicks off the 2015 campaign by hosting Illinois State on Saturday. Kirk Ferentz is the longest-tenured head coach in the Big Ten but is firmly on the hot seat after the Hawkeyes dropped four of their last five games last year, including a 45-28 loss to Tennessee in the TaxSlayer Bowl.

C.J. Beathard is the undisputed starting quarterback after sharing snaps last year with Jake Rudock, who transferred to Michigan in the offseason, and will be tasked with galvanizing a stagnant attack that was 71st nationally in scoring offense (28.2 points per game). “I don’t feel any pressure,” Beathard told reporters. “I just think we’re all excited to get out there and show people what we can do as a team.” The Hawkeyes must replace their leading passer, rusher and receiver from a year ago as they hope to notch more than eight wins for the first time since 2009. Iowa has little margin for error early on as it faces the formidable Redbirds, who were the FCS runner-up after dropping a 29-27 decision to North Dakota State in the title game.

ABOUT ILLINOIS STATE (2014: 13-2): Tre Roberson is back to wreak havoc on opposing defenses as the former Indiana quarterback racked up 3,221 yards passing yards and 1,029 rushing en route to Missouri Valley Conference First Team honors. Roberson accounted for 41 total touchdowns and will be joined in the backfield by Marshaun Coprich, who led the FCS with 2,274 yards to go along with 27 TDs. “He’s really good and does things that are really hard to coach,” head coach Brock Spack told reporters. “He’s always gaining ground, and that’s what a great back does.”

ABOUT IOWA (2014: 7-6): Beathard went 52-of-92 for 645 yards and five touchdowns, including two scores in the loss to the Volunteers, in eight appearances last season and has thrown six TD passes in his career. LeShun Daniels Jr. has emerged as the top running back in the four-man battle for the starting job, and the junior hopes to become the first Hawkeye to rush for more than 1,000 yards since 2011. Tevaun Smith looks poised to have a breakout year after leading the team last season with 596 receiving yards, including eight plays of 30 or more yards.

1. Iowa is 12-0 against FCS opponents.

2. The Hawkeyes are 13-3 in season openers under Ferentz.

3. Illinois State is ranked No. 2 in the FCS preseason poll.

PREDICTION: Iowa 24, Illinois State 23