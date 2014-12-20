Preview: Illinois State at New Hampshire

New Hampshire has enjoyed unprecedented success over the last two years, but one goal has proven elusive throughout its history – a trip to the FCS championship game. The top-seeded Wildcats look to avoid a semifinal loss to a Missouri Valley Football Conference foe for the second straight year Saturday when they host No. 5 seed Illinois State. New Hampshire extended its school-record home winning streak to 14 games last Friday, rallying three times before defeating No. 8 seed Chattanooga.

The victory also extended the Wildcats’ winning streak to a school-record 12 games, although the bitter taste of a 52-14 semifinal loss last season at eventual champion North Dakota State still remains. The Redbirds, who shared the 2014 MVFC regular-season title with the Bison, advanced to the semifinals for the second time in their history in a 59-46 victory at Eastern Washington. Marshaun Coprich proved to be nearly unstoppable in the win despite playing through a first-half ankle injury, rushing for a career-high 258 yards and four touchdowns to boost his FCS-leading totals to 2,089 yards and 26 TDs.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPNU. LINE: None

ABOUT ILLINOIS STATE (12-1): Coprich – a sophomore who became the first 2,000-yard rusher in school history last week – also broke the Redbirds’ all-purpose single-season yardage mark (2,135) and moved into third place on the school’s all-time rushing list (2,974). Quarterback Tre Roberson is responsible for a school-record 36 touchdowns this season and set the school benchmark for single-season total offense, increasing his total to 3,559 after combining for 268 yards versus Eastern Washington. With Coprich and Roberson playing at such a high level over the last four games, Illinois State is averaging 47.3 points and 557.3 yards of total offense over that stretch.

ABOUT NEW HAMPSHIRE (12-1): R.J. Harris, who leads FCS with 1,483 yards receiving, moved into a tie with former Wildcat legend David Ball for the most career catches in Colonial Athletic Association history with 304 after hauling in seven receptions for 172 yards and two touchdowns against Chattanooga. The senior receiver has surpassed 100 yards receiving in 10 of 13 games and caught a touchdown in 10 contests, including five with two scores. Sean McDonnell was named the Eddie Robinson FCS Coach of the Year on Monday, becoming only the third two-time recipient of the award.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The winner of this contest will face No. 2 seed North Dakota State or Sam Houston in the FCS championship game in Frisco, Texas.

2. Illinois State WR Cameron Meredith needs 93 receiving yards to become the fifth player in school history with 1,000 yards in a season.

3. New Hampshire has outscored its opponents 571-253 during its home winning streak.

PREDICTION: Illinois State 45, New Hampshire 31