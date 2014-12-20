Illinois State 21, New Hampshire 18: Tre Roberson took a quarterback draw 47 yards for the go-ahead score with 7:55 left in the fourth quarter as the Redbirds ended the top-seeded Wildcats’ 14-game home winning streak in the FCS semifinals.

Roberson threw for 278 yards and ran for 95 more for No. 5 seed Illinois State (13-1), which advances to the FCS championship game on Jan. 10 in Frisco, Texas, against three-time defending champion North Dakota State. FCS leading rusher Marshaun Coprich carried 24 times for 79 yards and a score, snapping his school-record streak of rushing for at least 100 yards at 13 games, while Lechein Neblett recorded a season-high eight catches for 147 yards.

Nico Steriti ran for 100 yards and a score for New Hampshire (12-2), which also saw its program-record 12-game winning streak halted. Sean Goldrich passed for 214 yards and ran for a TD as the Wildcats lost in the semifinals for the second straight season.

Goldrich answered a 33-yard field goal by Nick Aussieker with a 4-yard TD scamper late in the first quarter and Akil Anderson forced a fumble at the New Hampshire 1 as Roberson was about to score. The Wildcats capitalized on the ensuing drive, using nine plays to cover 96 yards before Steriti ran it in from 6 yards out with 12:34 left in the second quarter and Andy Vailas added the two-point conversion.

Brad Prasky connected on a short field goal to make it a 12-point lead early in the third quarter before Illinois State scored a touchdown for the first time in five red-zone trips when Coprich went up the middle untouched for a 2-yard run 45 seconds into the fourth quarter. The Redbirds stopped New Hampshire near midfield on the ensuing drive before Roberson’s score and turned the Wildcats over on downs on their next possession before running out the final 4:08.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Redbirds and Bison finished the regular season as co-Missouri Valley Football Conference champion, but have not faced each other since North Dakota State recorded a 28-10 win at home on Nov. 9. 2013. … Vailas suffered an apparent concussion following a hard hit from Illinois State DB Tevin Allen on the first play of the third quarter and did not return. … Coprich increased his single-season rushing total to 2,168 -- 27 yards behind Jerry Azumah’s fifth-best FCS mark for New Hampshire in 1998.