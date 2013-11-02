(Updated: Minor edits.)

Illinois State 13, Northern Iowa 3: Tevin Allen returned a fumble for a touchdown and also intercepted a pass as the host Redbirds slipped past the Panthers in Missouri Valley Conference play.

Nick Aussieker kicked two field goals for Illinois State (5-4, 4-2), which won its third straight game. The Redbirds forced three turnovers and limited Northern Iowa to 211 total yards.

Tyler Sievertsen’s 37-yard field goal in the third quarter represented the offense for the Panthers (4-5, 0-5). Northern Iowa has lost five consecutive contests, including three decided in overtime.

Aussieker booted a 24-yard field goal with 3:40 left in the opening quarter to give Illinois State the early lead. After a touchback, Northern Iowa’s Chad Owens was unable to handle a lateral pass and Allen picked up the ball and ran 17 yards for a touchdown.

Aussieker made a 28-yard field goal midway through the final quarter to again give the Redbirds a 10-point lead. Illinois State totaled just 198 offensive yards.