FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Illinois State 13, Northern Iowa 3
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Treasury Markets
November 2, 2013 / 9:22 PM / 4 years ago

Illinois State 13, Northern Iowa 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: Minor edits.)

Illinois State 13, Northern Iowa 3: Tevin Allen returned a fumble for a touchdown and also intercepted a pass as the host Redbirds slipped past the Panthers in Missouri Valley Conference play.

Nick Aussieker kicked two field goals for Illinois State (5-4, 4-2), which won its third straight game. The Redbirds forced three turnovers and limited Northern Iowa to 211 total yards.

Tyler Sievertsen’s 37-yard field goal in the third quarter represented the offense for the Panthers (4-5, 0-5). Northern Iowa has lost five consecutive contests, including three decided in overtime.

Aussieker booted a 24-yard field goal with 3:40 left in the opening quarter to give Illinois State the early lead. After a touchback, Northern Iowa’s Chad Owens was unable to handle a lateral pass and Allen picked up the ball and ran 17 yards for a touchdown.

Aussieker made a 28-yard field goal midway through the final quarter to again give the Redbirds a 10-point lead. Illinois State totaled just 198 offensive yards.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.