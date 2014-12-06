(Updated: UPDATES with quarterfinal opponent)

Illinois State 41, Northern Iowa 21: Tre Roberson threw for 382 yards and four touchdowns to power the host Redbirds into the FCS quarterfinals.

Cameron Meredith hauled in seven passes for 115 yards and two scores while James O‘Shaughnessy had four catches for 105 yards and two TDs as Illinois State (11-1) avenged its only loss, a 42-28 setback at Northern Iowa on Nov. 1. Roberson finished 22-of-33 as the Redbirds advanced to a matchup against Eastern Washington next Saturday.

Marshaun Coprich rushed for 148 yards and a touchdown while setting a pair of school records, posting his 12th consecutive 100-yard game and shattering the program single-season mark with 1,831 yards. Roberson sandwiched a pair of scoring passes to Meredith around Coprich’s 1-yard run as Illinois State bolted to a 24-0 halftime lead.

Sawyer Kollmorgen replaced starter Brion Carnes to open the third quarter and threw for 234 yards and a touchdown while rushing for a score for the Panthers (9-5). Carnes endured a miserable first half, finishing 4-for-12 for 36 yards as Northern Iowa managed only 52 total yards in the opening 30 minutes.

Kollmorgen led a 75-yard TD drive on the first possession of the third quarter, but Nick Aussieker booted a 39-yard field goal and Roberson connected with O‘Shaughnessy on a 26-yard strike to make it 34-7. The Panthers capitalized on two turnovers to pull within 34-21 on David Johnson’s 2-yard run and Kollmorgen’s 20-yard strike to Charles Brown, but Roberson’s second TD pass to O‘Shaughnessy iced it.