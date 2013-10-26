Illinois State 28, South Dakota 14: Blake Winkler passed for 181 yards and a career-high three touchdowns to help the host Redbirds defeat the Missouri Valley Conference rival Coyotes.

The redshirt freshman went 9-of-20 with two interceptions and connected with three different receivers for first-half touchdowns as Illinois State (4-4, 3-2 MVC) stayed unbeaten at home. Marshaun Coprich rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown for his fourth 100-yard game in a row.

Kevin Earl went 22-of-47 for 256 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for South Dakota (4-4, 3-2), which snapped a three-game winning streak. Jordan Roberts ran for 85 yards and a score, and Riley Donovan had a game-high seven catches for 109 yards.

Winkler, who had never thrown more than two touchdowns in a game, completed six passes in the first half with three going for touchdowns. He started with a 33-yard scoring pass to Corey Shandrick midway through the opening quarter, and followed with a 43-yard TD strike to Phil Dudley and a 35-yarder to Scott Kuehn in the second quarter for a 21-7 lead at intermission.

Coprich ran for 27-yard score to make it 28-7 with 8:42 remaining in the third quarter. The Coyotes scored on a 2-yard pass from Earl to Terrance Terry early in the fourth quarter but got no closer.