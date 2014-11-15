FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Illinois State 45, South Dakota 26
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 15, 2014 / 10:37 PM / 3 years ago

Illinois State 45, South Dakota 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Illinois State 45, South Dakota 26: Marshaun Coprich rushed 31 times for a career-high 221 yards and two touchdowns as the visiting Redbirds rolled past the Coyotes.

Tre Roberson threw for 226 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 71 yards and two scores while Coprich extended his school-record streak of 100-plus rushing games to 10 for Illinois State (9-1, 6-1 MVFC), which can clinch a share of the league title with a win against Southern Illinois next Saturday. Cameron Meredith added 105 receiving yards and a score as the Redbirds recorded 519 yards in total offense.

Kevin Earl completed 22-of-35 passes for 295 yards and accounted for four touchdowns for South Dakota (2-9, 0-7), which has lost seven straight following a non-conference win over Northern Arizona. Eric Shufford Jr. caught six passes for 138 yards and a touchdown while Riley Donovan had 91 receiving yards.

Coprich ran 56 yards for a touchdown on Illinois State’s opening possession, and the Redbirds quickly added another score on Roberson’s 12-yard TD run. Coprich opened the second quarter with a 28-yard score before South Dakota got on the board when Earl connected with Kayl Barkley and Shufford for two quick scores.

Illinois State, which won despite committing three turnovers, took a 28-12 lead into the break as Roberson closed the half with a 32-yard TD pass to Meredith. South Dakota responded with Earl’s 2-yard TD run to begin the fourth quarter, but the Redbirds answered with 10 consecutive points and recovered an onside kick after Earl scored on a 1-yard run with 1:56 left.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.