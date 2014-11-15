Illinois State 45, South Dakota 26: Marshaun Coprich rushed 31 times for a career-high 221 yards and two touchdowns as the visiting Redbirds rolled past the Coyotes.

Tre Roberson threw for 226 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 71 yards and two scores while Coprich extended his school-record streak of 100-plus rushing games to 10 for Illinois State (9-1, 6-1 MVFC), which can clinch a share of the league title with a win against Southern Illinois next Saturday. Cameron Meredith added 105 receiving yards and a score as the Redbirds recorded 519 yards in total offense.

Kevin Earl completed 22-of-35 passes for 295 yards and accounted for four touchdowns for South Dakota (2-9, 0-7), which has lost seven straight following a non-conference win over Northern Arizona. Eric Shufford Jr. caught six passes for 138 yards and a touchdown while Riley Donovan had 91 receiving yards.

Coprich ran 56 yards for a touchdown on Illinois State’s opening possession, and the Redbirds quickly added another score on Roberson’s 12-yard TD run. Coprich opened the second quarter with a 28-yard score before South Dakota got on the board when Earl connected with Kayl Barkley and Shufford for two quick scores.

Illinois State, which won despite committing three turnovers, took a 28-12 lead into the break as Roberson closed the half with a 32-yard TD pass to Meredith. South Dakota responded with Earl’s 2-yard TD run to begin the fourth quarter, but the Redbirds answered with 10 consecutive points and recovered an onside kick after Earl scored on a 1-yard run with 1:56 left.