FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Illinois State 44, Southern Illinois 29
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 22, 2014 / 11:31 PM / 3 years ago

Illinois State 44, Southern Illinois 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Illinois State 44, Southern Illinois 29: Tre Roberson threw for 319 yards and three touchdowns as the Redbirds defeated the visiting Salukis to clinch at least a tie for the Missouri Valley Football Conference title.

Marshaun Coprich rushed for 160 yards – his 11th straight game with at least 100 -- and a pair of touchdowns for Illinois State (10-1, 7-1 MVFC), which completed its first-ever 10-win regular season. Roberson completed 14-of-23 passes while Cameron Meredith (eight receptions, 182 yards, one TD) and Lechein Neblett (four, 125, 2 TDs) also had big days.

Mark Iannotti went 24-of-38 through the air for 266 yards and three touchdowns for Southern Illinois (6-6, 3-5), which has dropped five of its last six. Iannotti also ran for a score and MyCole Pruitt caught 10 passes for 71 yards and a touchdown for the Salukis, who gave up 604 yards to the seventh-ranked Redbirds.

Roberson connected for scoring strikes of 30 yards to Meredith and 70 to Neblett in the first quarter to help build a 16-0 lead at intermission for Illinois State. Coprich’s 1-yard TD run pushed the lead to 23-0 before Iannotti threw a 7-yard score to LaSteven McKinney to get the Salukis on the board.

Neblett got loose for a 38-yard touchdown reception and Iannotti connected with Tay Willis for a 61-yard score, but Coprich ran in from the 15 to push Illinois State’s lead to 37-15 early in the fourth. Iannotti’s 5-yard pass to Pruitt brought Southern Illinois closer again before Roberson’s 21-yard TD run sealed it with 5:25 to go.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.