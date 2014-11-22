Illinois State 44, Southern Illinois 29: Tre Roberson threw for 319 yards and three touchdowns as the Redbirds defeated the visiting Salukis to clinch at least a tie for the Missouri Valley Football Conference title.

Marshaun Coprich rushed for 160 yards – his 11th straight game with at least 100 -- and a pair of touchdowns for Illinois State (10-1, 7-1 MVFC), which completed its first-ever 10-win regular season. Roberson completed 14-of-23 passes while Cameron Meredith (eight receptions, 182 yards, one TD) and Lechein Neblett (four, 125, 2 TDs) also had big days.

Mark Iannotti went 24-of-38 through the air for 266 yards and three touchdowns for Southern Illinois (6-6, 3-5), which has dropped five of its last six. Iannotti also ran for a score and MyCole Pruitt caught 10 passes for 71 yards and a touchdown for the Salukis, who gave up 604 yards to the seventh-ranked Redbirds.

Roberson connected for scoring strikes of 30 yards to Meredith and 70 to Neblett in the first quarter to help build a 16-0 lead at intermission for Illinois State. Coprich’s 1-yard TD run pushed the lead to 23-0 before Iannotti threw a 7-yard score to LaSteven McKinney to get the Salukis on the board.

Neblett got loose for a 38-yard touchdown reception and Iannotti connected with Tay Willis for a 61-yard score, but Coprich ran in from the 15 to push Illinois State’s lead to 37-15 early in the fourth. Iannotti’s 5-yard pass to Pruitt brought Southern Illinois closer again before Roberson’s 21-yard TD run sealed it with 5:25 to go.