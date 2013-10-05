Illinois State 35, Western Illinois 21: Marshaun Coprich set career bests with 124 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries as the Redbirds withstood a comeback attempt by the visiting Leathernecks to earn the win.

Freshman quarterback Blake Winkler completed 20-of-29 pass attempts for 234 yards and two touchdowns for Illinois State (2-3, 1-1 Missouri Valley), which nearly doubled Western Illinois in overall yardage, 419-211. Phil Dudley led the Redbirds with six catches for 73 yards and added 46 on the ground. Chick Chatham and Milton Colbert each caught touchdown passes from Winkler, who has just one interception in 94 attempts since taking over as the starter for Jared Barnett.

Trenton Norvell threw three touchdown passes for Western Illinois (3-3, 1-1), who erased a 21-7 deficit with two of Norvell’s scoring strikes in the third quarter. Freshman Lance Lenoir led all receivers with seven catches for 105 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Leathernecks.

After a scoreless opening frame, Illinois State jumped out to a 14-0 lead when Coprich pounded one in from a yard out 4:23 after Winkler found Chatham on a 4-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring. Norvell answered early in the third, connecting with Lenoir on a 42-yard strike 22 seconds into the second half.

After Coprich’s second touchdown rumble of the game made it 21-7, Norvell found the end zone twice more to make it 21-21 to close out the third quarter. With the Redbirds back in front 28-21 after Colbert’s touchdown catch and the Leathernecks in desperation mode, an apparent catch by Joey Borsellino on 4th-and-21 was ruled incomplete, setting the stage for Coprich’s third score of the day, which iced the game.